"I pray they won't give me prizes." Carmen Arrufat ('The Innocence')

This Friday, January 10, he arrived at the Spanish cinemas 'La inocencia', the director's debut opera Lucia Alemany which in turn is the first film in front of the cameras of Carmen Arrufat, the great protagonist of the function.

In Espinof we had the opportunity to chat with both, dealing with topics on how the idea for the film came about, the signing of Arrufat, the space that was left to improvisation or the Goya nominations of 'The innocence'.

How the movie came about

How did the idea for the film come about and how has it evolved to what we can see on the screen?

Lucia Alemany: The idea of ​​the film arises when I meet a producer, who is Juan Gordon, when I was worthy of production and I tell him that I wanted to direct. He saw my short film and I agree to read a script that I didn't have. I spent the whole summer writing it, it was first called ‘Lis de Alicia’. It came a little to look inside and see what I could talk about that I knew how to speak well, that I could generate a speech and have a striking production value, because filming in my town was also a kind of strategy, because we infiltrate at parties, with which we had a movie that didn't have to recreate anything.

I could tell about the lack of intimacy in a town, of feeling like a prison and what a moment of adolescence is when you feel that from your family you are being prevented from being who you are, you are being asked to be something else and you leave to the world with a lack of brutal self-esteem. You find a friend who has abused you with whom you have to face, a boyfriend with whom you have to realize that it does not work for your life and the history of unwanted pregnancy, and the lack of trust you have with your parents to tell them you need to abort.

In addition to your own experience, did you have a specific reference in mind when doing ino Innocence ’?

Lucia Alemany: Yes, I had a long time with a reference that was always the same. What is Andrea Arnold's ‘Fish Tank’. And I was not at all worried because I knew that I would not get a copy, because I had been trying to copy it from third party at ESCAC and something different had always come out. In the end the director of photography told me "Lucia, that's all right, we're doing‘ Innocence ’, not‘ Fish Tank ’, can you stop?" I couldn't stop, I was obsessed with that movie. Now it has already happened to me.

Carmen's signing

Tell me a little about Carmen's signing. Lucia, what made you decide for her? Carmen, how did you live the process?

Carmen Arrufat: Really, very innocently. I sent a video thinking that they were not even going to take me and when Lucia's reply came to me, I dared to do the casting, but I had no idea what it was going to do. Yes, feature film, but of what, how, when. I could not imagine anything, I thought it was a YouTube movie. Imagine, it was very lost. Not even filming the film, I imagined all the repercussions that I would later have. It was all from the illusion, the innocence, of wanting to learn. I'm doing something new that I love and I'm doing things that fill me up. It was a very intense process.

Lucia Alemany: I was very worried because I knew that the movie depended on the actress who played Lis. Not only the final result, but even if we were going to shoot or not, because I would not have shot myself without knowing that I had an actress who supported that role. We were in a very short time to shoot and I had to find Lis. I was very worried until Carmen appeared, because with everything she had shown me I knew I could. With which, I am calmer.

From there she was like passing castings and in each one she showed more that she could. Then I was relaxing more, but not quite. Actually, every day of shooting at 9 in the morning that was my concern, how Lis would be today. I can write a character, but who gives it life is her. Many of the things that I could have imagined different are as they are because she interprets them. In that fair measure is where the magic and the soul of the film is, in respecting their way of feeling. The Lis that I created, I don't know if it exists, is the one Carmen created.

To what extent were the dialogues set in advance, what space was left to improvisation?

Lucia Alemany: It was all set and all open to improvisation. The script was written and we measured each dialogue to the millimeter. I knew we were going to leave it for improvisation, but I didn't leave a line of dialogue without spinning, but I didn't want a text to be learned. I wanted them to breathe that emotion and say everything with their words. They knew what the character felt at that moment and they had to be with the other. If that was respected and there was something very important that had to be, I already shouted somewhere.

Carmen, the movie shows the purity of your character's emotions a lot. At all times we know if you are happy, sad, excited, angry … what was the most difficult to get at the time?

Carmen Arrufat: Anger, a lot. I also cried, but the anger was very complicated, to the point that I had to become overwhelmed and tell Lucia that I could not get her out. That same burden of not being able to get it out was what made me angry. I am a person who does not take it out. Well, now, after ‘Innocence’ was a total unlocking. It still costs me to scream a lot, I don't like it. It cost me a lot.

Lucia Alemany: Yes, you told me "I just don't feel well!"

Carmen Arrufat: Then the scenes in which I take out the rage are the ones I like the most, but because I know what they cost me. It was hard, even in rehearsals. I remember perfectly the scene I have with Laia on the stairs. I came to cry from the burden to the point of saying "it doesn't come out". Or Joel's. And it is my favorite, but I had a very bad time.

The first film of the two

What struck you the most being your first movie?

Lucia Alemany: You know that it will always be the first movie of your life and what you live in it will always be the first. It is what you will live from the discovery, from that innocence. Whatever happens in my life, I don't know what it will be, ‘Innocence’ will always be my first movie. And San Sebastián the first Festival.

Carmen Arrufat: I think the same. Maybe there are more things, maybe not, but this will never be.

I was very interested in her decision to study circus, is there any specific reason to choose it?

Lucia Alemany: The character had to have an objective, they are really classic narrative laws. The circus seemed to me to answer many things about that character. First to that sports character, who is restless. It responds to something of wanting to be different, because if I had wanted to be an administrative or teacher there would have been no more history, but wanting to do circus means that you have to start before, you have to go outside because there are not many. And it has something else in people who want that kind of life, the need to move. It is very humble, but a lot of travel.

Life in town

In addition, life in the town is reflected but without idealizing it, to what extent was that an extension of what you had or a more thoughtful decision?

Lucia Alemany: The lack of privacy was a decision of management. I know that there are very nice things in town like growing up in the street, but I didn't want to tell that. That atmosphere of the town is there, but what I was interested in telling was what happens when you are growing up and you cannot be yourself because you have no privacy.

It seems that the two most important male characters, both father and boyfriend, come to represent the same thing, is it something sought after?

Lucia Alemany: Yes, it is exactly like that because my point of view is that if parents raise their children with love and respect, it might be easier then to identify a toxic relationship and get out of there. If you get used to humiliations, then you are used to swallowing that shit and you get hooked on attitudes that don't cool. In the script we felt that when Lis broke the relationship, she was like breaking that pattern, that she was not going to be the submissive that was her mother.

The Goya nominations

Finally, how do you think Goya's nominations for the film help and, Carmen, how did you live yours?

Carmen Arrufat: I still don't believe it. I was at home and I saw it by chance, but I didn't expect it either. It was seeing it and I flipped. I was like two days in a cloud and I still can't assimilate it. If I win, I hope not to get very nervous and be able to vocalize. I am a very calm person, but when I think of the Goya. Having to go up to pick it up… I panic and I don't like anything. I am very nervous.

Lucia Alemany: It's the same to me, Carmen, I hope they don't give me the Gaudí.

Carmen Arrufat: They won't give it to me either, and with Gaudí it was worse because the right and normal thing is to give a speech in Catalan. On top of how nervous I will be, speaking Valencian … that can be a disaster. It is one thing I should not say, but I pray that I will not be given the Gaudí. It is not right to say it, but I panic. I would love to win it and I would be super grateful.

Lucia Alemany: There is a responsibility when you recognize something from such a strong point. You may not perceive it that way in Madrid, but Gaudí is an award that has a lot of recognition. You have the feeling of having to live up to that and that carries behind a kind of vertigo and panic. And people what do you expect from you.

And for the movie it means that more people will go to see it because more is talked about it. It is the bomb to be there, it is to meet the ultimate goal of people going to see it.