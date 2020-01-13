I never talked about suicide and I am not depressed: Alejandro Tommasi

The actor Alejandro Tommassi clarified his supposed message suicide He had published on social networks and declared that it was a piece of poetry.

In an interview with Javier Poza, the artist explained that it was a syntax error and considered that if he deleted a couple of words from his text published in Facebook, "it's a poem".

Posted by Alejandro Tommasi on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

In the (message of) Facebook, which I deleted immediately, I never say suicide, but I say goodbye to many things (…) but they interpret it as this. They misunderstood him, ”said the artist.

Tommasi He added that many people do not know his facet as a writer and did not think that these lines he wrote could cause a reaction of this kind. Offered sorry by the message, in which he sought to vent himself for "some news that affected me".

I was going to start the year with an important job. It was a syntax error. If you take away two words, it is a poem, ”he said.

However, he ruled out that he is currently in a depressive episode, although he has suffered in the past. He considered going through psychological therapy It is "almost obligatory for all."

In an interview with Javier Poza on Radio Formula, Alexander He said that some people have mentioned his own problems through his social networks, which has made him grow as a human being.

