“I miss being in the ring”: Óscar de la Hoya trains to fight again at 47 years old

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Currently, Óscar de la Hoya is the founder and director of Golden Boy Promotions Photography: Infobae Archive

After 12 years of staying away from the ring, Oscar de la Hoya announced this Wednesday that he is ready to put his gloves back on and go out to throw punches.

In an interview with ESPN, the “Golden Boy” said that “the rumors were true” and that he will begin training in the coming weeks. Unlike Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. who participated in an exhibition fight, the Mexican-American indicated that their fight will be official.

“It’s a real fight, since I miss being in the ring, I love boxing. He gave me everything and I miss him ”, declared the promoter of Golden Boy Promotions. It should be noted that De la Hoya has a record of 36 wins and 6 losses, 30 were by KO

According to information from ESPN, Óscar de la Hoya’s rival is still unknown. “For now the plan is to fight between 154 and 160 pounds,” said the ex-gun. When questioned about the identity of the rival, De la Hoya was sincere and sentenced: “Anyone important and superior.”

In 1992, Óscar de la Hoya won a gold medal for the United States at the Barcelona Olympics. Later, he made a name for himself in the world of professional boxing after winning the WBO Junior Lightweight Championship from Jimmy Bredahl.

The last fight De la Hoya played was in 2008, when he was defeated by the Filipino Manny Pacquiao (AP Photo / Jae C. Hong)

24 years ago, De La Hoya achieved one of the most important results of his career. Las Vegas Nevada was the perfect setting for the legendary Julio César Chávez to be defeated.

That night, the fight only lasted 4 rounds. The difference in ages and realities was abysmal. Chávez, a 33-year-old veteran, decided to step into the ring with a 23-year-old Oscar de la Hoya.

In the duel that was called “Ultimate Glory”, “The Caesar of Boxing” received a right straight that opened a large gash around his eye. De La Hoya took control of the fight and attacked Chávez with a series of combinations.

In the end, the images were left for history: the great Mexican champion was bathed in blood, while De La Hoya was lifted on his shoulders in front of the entire crowd. The Mexican American took the victory and conquered the super lightweight belt endorsed by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

The last fight that De La Hoya played was in 2008, when he was defeated by the Filipino Manny Pacquiao. Oscar’s decision will give something to talk about in the coming days and the main question will be: Why return to the ring?

The businessman is also an accomplished boxer, throughout his career he earned titles in six different categories, he was inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame in 2014 and as if that weren’t enough, he has a statue outside the Staples Center.

In 1992, Óscar de la Hoya won a gold medal for the United States at the Barcelona Olympic Games (Photo: Instagram @oscardelahoya)

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

“Canelo” Álvarez already has a rival: he will face Avni Yaldrim for the WBC super middleweight title

He was a world champion with a provocative style, became a millionaire by fighting Oscar de la Hoya, but fell into poverty and struggles with his crack addiction

Mike Tyson’s return to boxing postponed: the reasons