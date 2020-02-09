"I love you Seagull"; Angelica Rivera receives touching message on Instagram

After the recent reappearance of Angélica Rivera, in which she has a renewed image, she has received several comments about her appearance and her closest beings have not missed the opportunity to express her feeling.

Your oldest daughter, Sofia Castro moved his followers on social networks, after the emotional message he dedicated to his mother, Angélica Rivera on Instagram A few hours ago.

The young 23-year-old actress used her Instagram stories to write a few words to the ex-wife of Enrique Peña Nieto.

"Thank you, Mom, for continuing to untangle my hair when I go out to take a shower, for going to school for me and especially for always giving me the strength I need," he wrote. Sofia Castro On Instagram.

Castro's text also says: “No matter how old we are, or where we live, we will always need mom and I have the best in the world. I love you ‘Seagull, '” he added.

WE SUGGEST YOU READ: Betrayal? Esteban Macías, expupilo of Pati Chapoy already on Televisa?