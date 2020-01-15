"I love you": Celia Lora confesses her love for famous singer … On Instagram!

Is Celia Lora in love? The beautiful Mexican playmate confessed her love for a famous singer …

Nothing more and nothing less than Beto Cuevas, vocalist of the group ‘La Ley’! And through his Instagram, Celia was in charge of sending a loving message to the interpreter of "Outside of me."

"I love you"; It is the message that can be read in the legend that accompanies an image where Alex Lora's daughter can be seen posing the most smiling next to the Chilean.

It seems that Celia was a special guest in the most recent broadcast of ‘The Academy’ and there she lived with several celebrities, including Adal Ramones:

However, the image that attracted attention was where the playmate appears next to Cuevas:

Currently Beto Cuevas remains single, and it is that a few years ago he divorced the model and manager of La Ley, Estela de la Mora.

The couple met in 1990 and were married in January 2002. Although they are divorced, their relationship is excellent and they have a common son named Diego.

You may also be interested: Like this or clearer? Celia Lora looks controversial attire at the Estadio Azteca (PHOTO)