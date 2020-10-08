“I love the X-Men and would like to play Jean Gray”

Waiting to find out how the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series, the numerous fans will be able to pass the time reading the new interviews with the cast of The Boys. Here’s what he stated Aya cash answering questions from journalists.

The actress interpreter of Stomfront revealed his great passion for the stories of the X-Men, the famous group of superheroes created by Marvel. In particular, speaking to the Microphones by Screen Geek, he has declared: “I grew up with the X-Men, so in my ideal world I would be in that universe, the Phoenix Rising. I would have loved to be a part of that story, and if there was another opportunity, like X-Men Geriatrics, they can contact me whenever they want.“.

He then continues: “My favorite character has always been Beast, so if we did the female version, they wouldn’t kill me. I don’t want to do the female version. Then I’d choose to be Rogue, Jean Gray and if I can decide Beast“We are sure that the numerous fans would be delighted to see Aya Cash in the role of a Marvel superhero. Waiting to find out how the second season of the Amazon series will end, the final episode of which will air on October 9th, we leave you with this interview with the showrunner of The Boys 2.