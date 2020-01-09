“I love sitting on your legs”: Maluma's strange VIDEO with his dad

Maluma, one of the most successful singers of the urban genre today, again caused controversy.

Now because he appears in a video with his father Luis Fernando Londoño, but in a most childlike pose.

In the video the 11PM interpreter is seen falling apart in kisses and hugs towards his father, as if he were a child of only 5 years.

In the image, we see that Maluma is reciprocated by his father, who also expresses his love in a very effusive way.

Although for the Latino public this is an everyday thing, because we are used to being kissing and very expressive, in some other regions such as the United States, Japan or Europe, this kind of loving gestures causes controversy.

And, in some regions people are not so accustomed to showing their love so effusively … That is why, when they saw Maluma sitting on his father's legs … They almost infarct us!

It's not the first time

This is not the first time the Colombian causes a stir. He was previously criticized for kissing his mother on the mouth.

