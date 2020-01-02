"I love and accept them": Barbara de Regil shows the stretch marks on her chest

Lately, Barbara de Regil has been criticized by his followers for editing the Photographs that goes up to her social networks, however, she hasn't stopped deny that theory and ensures that it is not so.

Now, through your account Instagram decided to show their stretch marks on the chest.

“If you zoom into my last photo you can see the stretch marks that I have in the boobies I want you to know that I love and accept them. What if I can remove them in some treatment or some maravillosa wonderful cream ’I try, but if I don't swear I love them. They are part of my body”, The actress wrote.

Also, the protagonist of Rosario Scissors He added: “Free yourself from everything that is not healthy for your body and soul (things, people, situations, places, gossip) I swear it's not selfishness. The self love fix the things that others break. ”

It should be mentioned that this action changed the thought of his followers, because they assured that Barbara's attitude is worth a thousand things.

"I've learned so much from you," "I love your good vibes," "Perfect," and "You're beautiful." fitness woman.

