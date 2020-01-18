I lost my job! Lizbeth Rodríguez after Badabun controversy

After the controversy created by the former members of Badabun, one of the best known faces of the business is Lizbeth Rodriguez, who confirmed that he lost his job even though he has kept margin of testimonies.

A few days ago, a video circulated on social networks where former employees of Badabun they are outside the facilities of said company “manifesting" In the images Lizbeth is seen among the people.

In the same video appears a young man who, realizing that he is close to the girl Badabun, asks you to check your cell phone then he no longer has money Because he lost his job.

"Hey friend! Don't you see me too I lost my job? ”Lizbeth confirmed with a laugh.

It is worth mentioning that Lizbeth Rodriguez He hasn't said anything about the rumors unleashed by the company he worked for, since he hasn't revealed if he was a victim of sexual and labor harassment When he did his job.

With information from El Heraldo de México