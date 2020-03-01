"I like you more" by Juan Solo, a romantic and very Mexican wink

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Juan Solo lives an important moment, since the plans for this 2020 to be a very important year for his artistic career are being fulfilled; After the premiere of "Proof of you" in November last year, simple with which he announced his incorporation to Universal Music, the singer releases his new song entitled "I like you more".

This song was composed on a trip to Miami to write with Andrés Castro (also author of songs like "The Bicycle" with Carlos Vives and Shakira or "Friends with Rights" by Reik with Maluma among many other songs). "I like you more" is a romantic and very Mexican nod to passion and dance, being a Latin pop of those who have characterized Juan Solo's career.

The music video directed by Marcelo Quiñones and produced by Fer Casillas, takes the singer's fans through hidden corners of Mexico City to tell this story starring Juan and Andrea Rivas.









Along with the single, Juan Solo starts a tour called "Side B of the Chronicles"; still playing live the favorite activity of the singer-songwriter. The shows already confirmed are:

Querétaro – March 5.

León, Guanajuato – March 6.

Toluca – March 7.

Tampico, Tamaulipas – March 13.

Puebla – March 27.

Orizaba, Veracruz – March 28.

This continuation of the tour he did last year promises to be full of concerts full of stories, romanticism and complicity with his audience.