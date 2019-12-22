"I like superhero movies but it's a movie of extremes and I move in gray" Hirozaku Koreeda ('The truth')

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Japanese filmmaker Hirozaku Koreeda He has visited Spain on the occasion of the presentation of 'The truth', his latest feature film presented at the last Venice Festival and which will hit theaters in our country on December 25.

In Espinof we had the chance to chat with him about his latest work, talking about topics such as his leap to French cinema, the signing of Ethan hawke or its relationship with science fiction cinema. Below you will find the highlights of our conversation with the author of tapes such as 'Nobody Knows' or 'A Family Matter'

Work in France

One of the aspects that most attract a priori attention of 'The truth' is that it is about the first film made by Koreeda outside his native Japan. France has been his destiny and he was especially surprised at how vindictive the team members were when they were not working:

In Japan it is a bit if you are a director, dedicate yourself 100% to directing and if you are an actor, dedicate yourself to acting. I agree with the position of people like Juliette Binoche, but sometimes they ask you questions like that at a film festival and it's not the place. You have to choose the place to discuss issues.

He also highlighted how well he had fun working with Catherine Deneuve, since he didn't just memorize his lines and opened a debate to see how his character would speak: "It was a bit like doing a live show, a way of working that fits my way of doing things a lot".

Its references and the peculiarities of 'The truth'

After highlighting Hou Hsiao-hsien and Ken Loach As two referents, Koreeda also made an interesting comparison between 'The truth' and 'Still Walking', another of his feature films:

In the movie ‘Still Walking’ there is a phrase that says “In life it’s like you’re almost not on time.” In this movie the message is just the opposite, because in that case the relationships are not fixed but here you are with an already broken relationship but this time the message is that the same can be fixed.

The filmmaker also influenced the importance of Sara's character, which we never saw physically but whose presence marks the film: "For Lumir she is probably the mother she could have had and for Fabien she is probably the mother she could have been".

In 'The truth' Ethan Hawke also plays an important role and I could not resist asking him what it was that made him notice him, since in a French production one can expect to see Deneuve or Binoche, but his presence is more surprising. This is what he answered:

I have been a fan of Ethan Hawke for a long time, I really like his work with Richard Linklater and I have always thought he was an actor who would adapt very well to my type of cinema and it has been that way.

Science fiction and superhero movies

Another interesting aspect of 'The truth' is that within it a science fiction film is being shot. Koreeda stressed that it was because he was looking for another story of mothers and daughters and he loved that of a Chinese author because the daughter ended up being older than the mother. After highlighting that he likes to watch science fiction movies, we asked him about the superhero cinema, the current great dominator of that genre, and he said: