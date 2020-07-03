"I lacked character to defend my truth": Lupita González forgets Tokyo 2021 and already thinks of Paris 2024

Share it:

Lupita González will prepare to attend Paris 2024 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Olympic mariner and medalist, Guadalupe González, He specified that he will continue his career after Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS, for its French acronym) will confirm his four-year sanction, after failing a Trenbolone anti-doping control in 2018.

"My project is to get to the 2024 Olympics, I will not stop training and I will learn from what happened (…) The first defense was bad, I can not change the past, but I can learn, "said the Mexican athlete, at a press conference.

On the other hand accepted the mistakes that were made in his first defense of the case, that lawyers recommended by the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (Conade) brought. The biggest problem was the inconsistencies in this regard.

Lupita recommended to other athletes that, if faced with doping cases, they take the time to to investigate if the legistas are specialists in the subject. His second defense was led by Colombians Andrés Charría and Víctor Delgado, who have already taken several cases in this regard.

Lupita González won a silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

I am a people who did not cheat. The attorneys were recommended to me by Conade, supposedly the best, and trusting them was my mistake. Being inexperienced on these issues led me to make one mistake after another.

Among the elements against the Mexican athlete when appealing her case in the TAS, was that she contradicted herself in her statements during the defense hearing before the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of the International Federation of Athletics Associations (IAAF) and presented false evidence.

González said she was sorry, but the lack of courage to defend the truth. "I lacked character to defend my truth (…) despite many people did not want me to say what had happened, because it was, according to, not credible. Inventing something that was more credible, it was worse. At no time did I give the ideas, in the end, They didn't put a gun to my head, but I believed in them"

It should be noted that the first lawyers she worked with convinced her that it was only one way to resolve the case. Situation that led the mariner to mention that she consumed beef liver and there was the substance, in addition to presenting false invoices.

The marchista won a silver medal in the march modality in Rio de Janeiro 2016 (Photo: Special)

“Here the lie was not that the tremoball had not come because of meat consumption. A number of facts were made up that made no sense, to say that he had consumed the meat in a restaurant that had closed some time before ”, commented Andrés Charría.

Colombian lawyers agree that if a responsible process had been carried out, the result could have been different or the same, but without so many signs that the athlete now has.

He hopes that no other athlete will go through the same and, if it is the case, they will have the support of the right people, in addition to the dependencies having trained personnel.

The two defense processes carried out by the marchista were made with her own resources, did not receive financial support from the Mexican authorities, only the Secretary of the Navy collaborated with the lodging of the Colombian lawyers.

TAS ratified the sanction against Lupita González for doping (Photo: Reuters)

Andrés Charría specified that when they started working with Lupita I had no money, because the first defense was very expensive. "Our fees were less than a fifth of what the previous team charged."

The process concluded for the athlete and the group of Colombian lawyers. For now, Lupita González sued the lawyers who brought her first defense, but they also filed said appeal against the athlete. He pointed out that they are not afraid of retaliation by Conade.

After the ratification of the suspension for four years for Guadalupe González, she has only maintained communication with the Secretary of the Navy, she pointed out, they are the only ones that have supported her. While with Conde and the Olympic Committee he has had no contact.

Chronology of the case

The athlete failed in doping control that the October 17, 2018 by Trenbolone, an anabolic steroid that he allegedly ingested unintentionally due to the consumption of meat, and it was in November of that same year that the positive result.

The marchista indicated that her mistake was to trust the lawyers that Conade recommended (Photo: Instagram)

It should be noted that it is a substance that is used in Mexican cattle to increase their muscle mass.

And in May 2019 it was announced that the four year suspension by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of the International Federation of Athletics Associations (IAAF).

The sanction was appealed by the Olympic runner-up to the TAS and sought to reduce it. But on Thursday, July 2, a panel of TAS referees confirmed the sanction imposed on him by the IAFF. The resolution indicates that the Olympic medalist did not justify that the consumption of trenbolone was unintentional.

"Based on the appeal the court concludes that the athlete does not demonstrate how the doping substance entered her body, Nor does it demonstrate that it was intentional. Thus, there is no reason to decrease the punishment of four years after analyzing the appeal, ”the statement said.

