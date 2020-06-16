"I know what it is to be hungry": the political turn a young Manchester United figure achieved with an emotional letter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Marcus Rashford, a young Manchester United footballer, managed to change a British government policy with an emotional letter and a campaign for the poorest (Reuters)

In times where the pause in soccer industry showed in England a dispute over the pay cuts to the players and the pressure of the great tycoons who own the clubs to finalize their return, there is a footballer who has stood up for the most disadvantaged: it is about Marcus Rashford, young figure of the Manchester United, who has become an example to follow twist a British government policy with a campaign led by an emotional letter.

The first Minister Boris Johnson decided this Tuesday extend free meals for disadvantaged children during the summer, something that would not have been possible without the pressure generated by the claim of Rashford, solo player 22 years that shines at United and english selection.

It all started when the lockdown against him COVID-19 forced schools and canteens of United Kingdom to close in March. There the British government created a program whereby disadvantaged families received food vouchers for £ 15 (USD 18.8) per child, per week. This emergency policy was to end with the start of the school holidays in July. However, under increasing pressure led by Rashforddecided to prolong it and continue with the measure that affects 1.3 million disadvantaged children.

Marcus Rashford running with the ball under his arm in a classic between Manchester United and City (REUTERS)

"The Prime Minister Welcomes Marcus Rashford's Contribution to the Poverty Debate", said the British government spokesman announcing the measure, which will cost about £ 120 million (USD 152 million). The big impact Rashford he obtained it after having published a letter in which he recalled that he, belonging to a low-income family of fiveI had often been able feed alone thanks to the help of your school.

"I know what it is to be hungry", confessed the attacker in an article published in the newspaper The Times entitled ‘Ending child poverty is a bigger trophy than any other in soccer’ and that is added to a profound letter that he published on social networks.

"This week the Eurocup would have started and I would like to remember the afternoon of May 27, 2016, when I broke the record of Youngest scorer in his first game with the national team. I saw people with the flags of England and hitting their chests with our T-shirt and I was overwhelmed with pride not only for me, but for all those people who have helped me get here. My mother worked all day, earning the minimum wage, to make sure there was always a meal on the table in the evenings, but that was not enough. The system was not made for families like mine to be successful, no matter how hard my mother worked, "begins the letter from Rashford.

"This is not about politics, but about human beings. We have to look in the mirror and think if we have done everything in our power to help those children. Leaving political affiliations aside, Can't we all agree that no child should go hungry?. As a black man coming from a Poor family in Wythenshawe, ManchesterIt could have been just another number in the statistics. Instead, thanks to the generosity of my mother, my trainers, my family and my neighborsThe only statistics with which I am associated are goals, games played and calls with the national team. It would be an injustice to my family and my community if I did not use my voice and my platform to fight thisAdded the United striker.

Rashford and his initiative also received the support of conservative deputies, such as the president of the education commission, Robert Halfon, who rated the player "As an inspiration and hero of our time".

In addition, it has raised more than £ 20 million (USD 25 million) Extras to provide food for disadvantaged children in the UK in partnership with the company FareShare, which helps children in situations of exclusion.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Simone Biles joined the lawsuit against the US Olympic Committee for sexual abuse cases

The gesture that moves the world: Diego Costa dedicated his goal to Virginia Torrecilla, the Atlético Madrid player who underwent surgery for a brain tumor