“I knew you were not my son”: The best MEMES of the defeat of Chávez Jr.

After "quitting" during the fight against Daniel Jacobs, Julio César Chávez Jr He was booed not only by the attendees, but also by people on social networks, who ended it with cruel memes.

Through Twitter and with him hashtag #JacobsChavezJr, users mocked the son of the legendary Julio César Chavez.

And it is that the Mexican boxer, who was present during the defeat of his son, made it clear with his expressions what went through his head at that time.

Others compared to Chavez Jr , in memes, with celebrities like Paty Christmas.

