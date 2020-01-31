"I knew what I was doing": Dua Lipa on controversial video with strippers

Share it:

The famous British singer Dua Lipa did not remain with her arms crossed before the strong criticisms that rained after a controversial video where she appears throwing dollars at exotic dancers in a nightclub after the Grammy 2020.

On January 26, the acclaimed Grammy ceremony was held, after this, several celebrities went to the party organized by the company to celebrate the triumphs achieved, but Dua, Rosalia and Lizzo chose to go elsewhere, without Know what was coming after its celebration.

After the wave of lousy comments against him, Dua decided to send a blunt response to all those who criticized her for the video where Lizzo and Rosalia were also involved, and left everyone ice cream with her reply.

The 26-year-old singer clarified that it was Lizzo who invited her to a club where the girls danced in tubes in exchange for money, where she was recorded by throwing them cash, and she agreed to go, ensuring that she gave them money to support them , not with another intention, since this is the way in which the dancers earn their own money and she knew exactly what she was doing.

@lizzobeeating invited us to Crazy Girls to celebrate her Grammy Awards and knew exactly what she had to do. Support your local girl gang, "Dua Lipa wrote.

Also, with the intention of demonstrating that none of this was done with bad intentions, Dua accompanied the message with a photograph of her sticking out her tongue with a small black bag full of bills and carrying some others in her hand.

This image was clearly taken that same night, it can be noticed since Dua appears wearing the same outfit as in the video and behind her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, brother of super models Gigi and Bella Hadid.

In just minutes of having shared the photograph, Dua Lipa received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments where her followers showed her all her unconditional support, calling her a queen for supporting the girls who work in those kinds of places to gain Your own money.