“I keep hoping for the fourth season”

Despite the various rumors that have been persistently following each other for years, there is still no official status regarding the fourth season of Hannibal, the series taken from the books of Thomas Harris and based on the story of the iconic cannibal killer.

Many hoped that the arrival of the series on Netflix would pave the way for the realization of Hannibal 4 but, for the moment there does not seem to be any particular news, although the cast of the show has repeatedly announced that they are ready to return to the set for new and bloody episodes.

Among the protagonists figures in an undisputed way Mads Mikkelsen, the Danish actor who has played so far in a masterly way, the psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter, obsessed with the ingestion of human beings.

The star who boasts among other things the role of the villain Kaecilius in the film Doctor Strange del Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently interviewed at his Copenhagen home where he spent the lockdown, he admitted he fervently hopes for a new season of the show and crosses his fingers for that to happen.

“It was such a unique experience that I keep crossing my fingers and hoping with all my heart that the series will be resumed again and that we can shoot a fourth season to close it all.” Mikkelsen then added that there is still a lot to tell and that there are already big projects for Hannibal: “I would be very interested in ending the story in some way. There was still a story we couldn’t wait to tell and that should be set five years after the end of the third season.”.