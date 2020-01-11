"I hope 'The New Pope' is the successor to 'Game of Thrones'. We have a throne, and it is a very changing one." Javier Camera

Share it:

It has been waiting, but 'The New Pope' is here, the continuation of Paolo Sorrentino's series for HBO will end the impatience of millions of parishioners around the world while adding new pieces to his board. We take advantage of the presentation of the series to chat a while with Javier Cámara, who repeats as Monsignor Gutierrez while still enjoying and making us enjoy his work.

Ay, Monsignor, Monsignor

Kiko Vega (KV): Second season. Monsignor Gutierrez returns and we have a new Pope waiting for Pio to recover. Does a new war of thrones begin for HBO?

Javier Cámara (JC): I would like nothing more than to become a dragon and spit fire through my mouth. Or have a lot of hair and very white. Now seriously, let's hope that the depth of this series is greater. I hope it is the successor, because we have a throne, and it is a very changing one.

KV: The first season was a massive success of critics and audiences, does it give you more confidence when you return to the streets?

JC: What I like most of all, and what gives me more peace of mind is that behind all this is the creative mind of Paolo Sorrentino, a person who only asks himself questions. To understand, to explain. That someone's work like that is a critical and public success leaves me speechless. What he does all the time is to ask for his faith, for his fragility, for fatherhood, for his search for life after all, and it works. And like That's why I love what we're doing and that's why it really makes it easy for us: we follow the crazy ideas of a person who only asks questions. And on top of that it is financed with spectacular money, with a portfolio of incredible actors and with a new season. That still fascinates me.

KV: How does your character evolve, how do you take the new Pope played by John Malkovich?

JC: The new Pope is going to cost me a while. We have the previous one in the bed of a Venetian hospital with assisted breathing, and my character loves the previous Pope. Wait at all times for a miracle that will lead you to wake up again. It is true that he does not have great reluctance towards the character of John Malkovich and understands that the church must have a visible head. Monsignor Gutierrez will discuss between both and both my character and the rest they will open in channel to emotions, feelings and flesh.

KV: You share credits with an incredible cast that now adds, among others, Marilyn Manson. Is he the most unexpected partner you've encountered in your career?

JC: Absolutely. And what amazed me most of all is that I was watching his scene closely, and he is a fantastic actor. His rhythm of the scene was amazing. I think the scene was much longer, because Paolo rolls a lot, but he left us all fascinated. Everything that arrived was welcome. You never knew who was going to appear through that door, and anyone who did, shone. Fantastic people arrived every day. It has been a great adventure This second season.

KV: Your Guillermo Pallomari from 'Narcos', for Netflix, was also a success. How does it take to be in two of the most representative series of the two most important streaming platforms in the world?

JC: This advertising is very good for me, take it out so it suits me very well to get the third platform. I know, to see if Amazon or Apple or Disney are already animated. Give me a 'Frozen' princess or something. After these two series, it is not bad for me to strengthen languages, to move better with French and English, petarlo and retireof course

KV: Netflix and HBO are taking a lot of amazing projects and in the cinema we only have franchises: are we staying at home or what?

JC: Well, people have already stayed at home. In fact yesterday I saw an advertisement that said "For 900 euros a 65-inch screen". But let's see, there are no 65-inch walls in the houses! Of course, such a screen is a minicine like the Renoir. Together we are causing the rooms to be empty, and I love the experience of watching a movie with more people in the room. Especially a comedy. I live very close to the Verdi, which are my main cinemas, and the communion in a movie theater you will not have with your 65-inch screen. Wonderful things are being done on television and that also makes people prefer to stay at home.

KV: A few hours ago it has become official that Warner will have artificial intelligence to manage his projects and distribution. Does the cinema die with a heart?

JC: Well, look, I have a very nasal and mechanical voice, almost electronic. I can do artificial intelligence. We come from Mars and come to conquer you. We are to cage. Surely Warner has his reasons for doing that, but I think it's a total pot one way. It's a bit like the algorithm that recommends things based on your tastes on the platforms. I am of letters, I could never with the Neperian logarithm, so imagine the algorithms of the platforms.

KV: You keep alternating these high profiles with ‘Vote Juan’. Are you free when you are in the skin of Juan Carrasco?

JC: I swear that Juan seems as tall as any of these other characters. There is no difference. There are scenes in 'Vote Juan' that are very difficult to do. I like to raise such mediocre characters.

KV: You have returned to Medellín, with Trueba, for the adaptation of ‘The forgetfulness we will be’, to play Héctor Abad Gómez. Before you had been the Count Duke of Olivares in Alatriste, but that's been a long time. Has it been especially delicate to get into the skin of a character with such a story?

JC: It has been very emotional. I really want to see the movie, and that his family in Colombia see it. If you have not been lucky enough to read the book, I recommend it from the heart. It came to me long before I was offered the movie, it came a couple of years before, when I was going to Colombia. I took the works of García Márquez and they recommended that book to me. I almost read it from the pull on the plane. A couple of years later the project arrived, I didn't read it because I had to make the movie. It has been an exciting journey 100%, very impressive.