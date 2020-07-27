'I hope for a crossover with Black Panther'

Share it:

Around Helstrom curiosity immediately rose very high, both for the nature of the show and for a question that, inevitably, all fans have been asking since its announcement: how will the new Hulu show fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The possibilities are obviously endless, but it is not certain that all of them work or are actually practicable: however, the protagonist comes to our aid Elizabeth Marvel, who seems to have quite clear ideas about it and, according to his words, also seems to have great confidence in his Victoria Helstrom.

"My fantasy about Victoria would be to take her to Wakanda and, once there, make sure that she is used as a tool, possibly to do good, maybe as an emissary to move forward from where we were at the Black Panther finale, this would be a crossover I'd like to see"explained Marvel.

The actress also said she was really impressed by the potential of her character: "Victoria will go through a great evolution, it is a extremely powerful character". Also Elizabeth Marvel, in recent days, had invited fans to explore new places of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Helstrom; moreover, the first official Helstrom trailer has finally arrived directly from Comic-Con.