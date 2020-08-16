"I have some work to finish …"

Share it:

Winds of Winter didn't come out at the end of July 2020 as George R.R. Martin had promised he had promised a little over a year ago, but the Game of Thrones author wanted to reassure fans by revealing that he was finally back to work on the new chapter of the literary saga.

"I am back in my fortress of solitude, my isolated mountain home" Martin explained in a long post shared on his personal blog "I'm back in the mountains again … which means I'm back in Westeros to carry Winds of Winter forward."

The writer then reflected on how his methods have changed During the years: "I used to write books in the house where I lived, in the home office. But decades ago, looking for more solitude, I bought the house across the street and made it my writing refuge. written all day in a dressing gown, now I had to get up, put on my shoes and cross the street to write. But this solution worked for a while. "

After hiring several assistants to manage his many projects, including collaborating with From Software for the Elden Ring video game, Martin has recovered the tranquility (accompanied by a bit of inevitable boredom) in the house in the mountains, in the hope that he can finally give fans the new Game of Thrones book.

