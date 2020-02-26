I have many stories to tell and sing: Dalú, winner of La Academia

Share it:

Dalú, the sinaloense singer-songwriter of La Academia in its 2019-2020 edition, in an exclusive interview with newspaper EL DEBATE detailed how her experience in the competition was and what is coming now for her artistic career.

It was last Sunday, February 23, when the 24-year-old girl was crowned the absolute winner of the TV talent show Azteca, after impressing with an impeccable and spectacular interpretation of 'Sola again' by the American singer Celine Dion

During the four months that the young people were inside the house of La Academia, Dalú always stood out with his powerful voice, his shocking interpretations and the way in which he managed to transmit his feelings on different occasions.

Being a persistent, responsible, dedicated and disciplined woman earned the young woman from Culiacán, Sinaloa, the recognition of the first place for her unparalleled performance during the 12th generation of La Academia.

From the beginning of the competition, Dalú was already positioned as one of the favorite students to take first place, this because of the great power of his voice, his presence on stage, the incredible way to interpret and the intelligent mastery of his feelings by mixing them with what he loves to do the most, music.

Dalú interview for EL DEBATE newspaper

Dalú shared with EL DEBATE that his experience within the Academy was a roller coaster; sometimes it was up, sometimes down and sometimes leading, which was an incredible and unparalleled experience for her, without neglecting the difficult moments she had to overcome throughout the competition.

"In this academy they worked differently, first they began to undress the soul, and then they were polishing the outside and the truth that was very difficult for everyone, at least on my part, I arrived with many clichés and masks, understanding that it was pure happiness and that everything was fine, the truth is that no, there are ghosts and monsters that we put on in life so as not to face them and here they force you to face them. "

He also said that what he missed most when he was inside the house of La Academia was his family, because, in the competition sometimes everyone is your friend and in other occasions they are your enemies.

"What you miss most is your family because you feel so lonely, when you feel you don't have anyone in there, you feel very lonely."

What was the learning you take from The Academy?

"The learning that took me from The Academy is self-respect and respect for your art. And to transcend, evolve and leave a mark. The first song I sang is called 'I believe in me' and I swear I didn't believe in anything in me when I sang that song, nothing, not even a little and now with the last song that says: "alone again, I don't know how to live" is true, I can no longer live alone again, I have myself and it's all I need to be happy. What I take with me and I learned with tears and sweat, is self-love. "

The singer-songwriter stressed that one of her favorite moments in the reality show was when she had Jona, one of the former students, at her side in her most difficult moments, since there she realized who her real friends are and with whom she could tell. In addition, at the New Year's concert he felt that, despite feeling dead, he was able to revive and be reborn as a whole Phoenix.

Undoubtedly, Dalú considers that his last performance on the stage of the Academy was his favorite and although everyone liked it since he learned something from everyone, the one of 'The ribbon of your hair' of the fourth concert believes that it was the worst, because It wasn't his style or his gender, it just wasn't his thing.

What is coming now for Dalú?

"More music, I have many songs that I wrote in The Academy, that I have to share to the world, I have many stories to tell, many stories to sing and I have the director and Gavito that will be there in my career, my will be Dad, we have a lot of things planned. "