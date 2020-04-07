I have been using the same Clash Royale deck for three years and that makes it quite clear what Supercell's success has become

Share it:

Download, Bats, Minions, Battle Ram, Mage, Hell Dragon, Lumberjack and Pekka. Three years I carry with the same alignment. Obviously there have been small changes as new cards arrived, but Clash Royale has been more or less the same for me from the beginning.

Now, with the game having celebrated its fourth anniversary as it tries to plug user holes while attracting new ones, the daily rigor game has become a tremendous thing. sporadic which at most is limited to about ten minutes in an entire week. If arrives.

Love broke

It's been a long time since I stopped worrying about the cups, the classification and the victory ratios. In fact, even the vast majority of challenges They stay halfway because I see no reason to play them seriously and go all the way.

Did the love break from using it so much? I do not rule it out, but it is no less true than the challenge of Supercell It should be precisely there, in trying to keep the game alive beyond what the exhaustion of all these years can suppose. This is, after all, one of their most profitable businesses to date.

The reality, however, is another very different one. The novelties in the form of new units do not seem to raise the same expectation as they did years ago and, once launched, their use is usually usually quite anecdotal.

The goal is stalled for lack of ideas and, although I am aware of the extent to which the challenge rises in higher positions, I do not see incentives to get there. Clash Royale It has become a hobby.

Our grandparents' crossword puzzle

One day you just hang out and the next you hardly even remember. It's tough for a game that has occupied much of your daily leisure for so long.

A logical step, if you hurry me, but more difficult to cope with because this is not going to cyber to play a game of Counter-Strike or spending hours on a WoW raid.

Clash Royale It is free and as accessible as seeing it on screen every time you turn on your mobile at the end of the day.

However, what was previously a “come on, a quick game”That became a marathon, now lacks sufficient incentives to get you back to that point.

The idea of ​​the Battle Pass was good, but the lack of especially interesting gifts for the payment method and the desert of chests that he proposes for the free option they are far from attracting our attention. A path that has little or nothing to do with the strategy followed by other similar success stories.

If the eye is more on the next success, focusing efforts on Brawl Stars until another game arrives to replace it as has happened with Clash Royale, is something that is not entirely clear. It would be a shame to abandon what had been an unprecedented fever, but perhaps the idea of ​​games as a service also goes a little bit of that.