"I have a bigger skull than normal": Julio César Chávez revealed why he withstands so many blows

The first “bomb” dropped by the former Mexican champion was related to his personal concerns and hobbies. Julio César did not aspire to be a boxer, rather he aimed to be a footballer. (Photo: Infobae Archive)

Although he has been retired from the ring for years, the name of Julio César Chávez continues to give something to talk about in the sports world. The story of "The Great Champion" continues to surprise locals and strangers.

And it is that during an interview with the commentators Christian Martinoli and Luis García, “El César” opened up in front of the cameras and, from the comfort of his home, decided to make known some aspects of his private life.

The first “bomb” dropped by the former Mexican champion was related to his personal concerns and hobbies. Julio César did not aspire to be a boxer, rather he aimed to be a footballer.

"I didn't want to be a boxer, I wanted to be a footballer and I played in the middle position. I went to a national as selected for soccer, baseball and boxing. In the end, I ended up choosing the most convenient option and I think I was not mistaken, ”said Julio César Chávez before the TV Azteca commentators.

Some time later, the talk began to take shape and the interviewee began to talk about the different rivals that he fought throughout his career. The former world champion recognized that his most difficult fight was against Meldrick taylor.

Chávez's blows were very powerful, however, the speed of the American was a factor that played against him. He also recognized that beating him in the last round was something very "emotional" for him.

“Definitely the most difficult and complicated fight was with Taylor; Imagine losing and beating him in the last seconds, ”Chávez said when questioned about the fight.

Chávez confessed that after his fight with the Puerto Rican he began his "decline", since he did not train the same and began to "disrespect boxing." (Photo: Infobae Archive)

Another of the episodes that Julio César remembered was when he faced Héctor “El Macho” Camacho, a fight that took place on September 12, 1992 and is one of the most remembered contests between Mexico and Puerto Rico.

“Never before has a boxing match generated so much expectation in the Mexican audience. The bars were crowded, everyone with cable TV hired the event, "said Christian Martinoli.

Chávez confessed that after his fight with the Puerto Rican he began his "slope", since he did not train the same and began to “disrespect boxing”. "I felt that I had won everything, the fight with Camacho was a watershed in my life," he declared.

Likewise, Julio César Chávez acknowledged that his drug addiction problems were what caused his career to gradually sink. "I lived through hell, but I did not want to fall again and decided to seek help to save my life."

One of the most surprising moments of the conversation was when Chávez revealed the secret of his battles, since he assured that he could take the blows because he has the skull bigger than normal.

“Once they did a head study on me and the doctors were crazy. I was saying, what's on my mind? It was worth it, I won't be able to fight. In the study it came out that my skull was bigger than normal, and apart from that I got a calcified cysticercus on my head, that's why I could take so many blows"Sentenced the legendary boxer.

Despite the fact that in the rings he appeared to be in good condition, Julio assured that the following days they could not get up or walk. "I was afraid of making my audience look bad, disappointing so many people who trusted me."

In the end, “El César” pointed out that current boxing could not be compared to that of his time, since the context was different and the boxers' lifestyle is very changeable. "Now it is much easier to be world champion, now anyone has four or five championships," he concluded.

