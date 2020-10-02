“I hated the nude scenes, I was matrattata”

Her portrayal of Game of Thrones “mother of dragons”, Daenerys Targaryen, led her to worldwide success, but Emilia Clarke has managed to achieve much more from her career: the actress has in fact become a world icon, an activist for women’s rights and many other humanitarian causes.

The British actress on 24 September 2020 was interviewed for the prestigious magazine Time, in which he had the opportunity to talk about the period just lived for global COVID-19 pandemic, especially how it was experienced by a person who, like her, suffered from other health problems: during the filming period of Game of Thronesin fact, Emilia Clarke had to face two brain aneurysms. The actress expressed herself as follows:

“When you are close to death – and I have been there twice – you start having certain conversations with yourself, which resemble: recognizing what you have done in your life, thanking those who are there with you. COVID has been an incredible opportunity for us to accomplish these things, and you start thinking about how you can reach people to not make them feel alone?“

Clarke also got to talk about her experience from Daenerys in Game of Thrones, returning to her feeling of pressure to have to shoot nude scenes as Daenerys for GOT, recognizing how things have now changed:

“Now there are these professionals, intimacy coaches, which is fantastic, and it’s something that totally moves away from my experience, where I felt abused, even though I really wasn’t. It was all due to the pressure I felt.“

To celebrate his Time interview, Emilia Clarke has published a post on Instagram (which you can find at the bottom of the news), with the following caption:

“I had the great honor of sitting down for an interview with @time to talk about … well … about 2020. I’ve talked about my views on different topics, from @sameyouorg and our amazing health services, to the idea, sometimes painful, of hope. spoiler alert: I’m an optimist. Link in my bio to see it! #igothope #🚀 #thankyoutimeforyourtime“