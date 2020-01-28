I found an Easter Egg with Shirakumo in the Ending of My Hero Academia 4

Share it:

We know well that a serial product based on a paper work does not always perfectly follow the original timeline. Sometimes, on the contrary, they are made so badly and not very faithful that they do not have the desired success at all. This, of course, is not the case with My Hero Academia, although the fourth season would seem to have sidetracked a bit.

We immediately start from the assumption that, in reality, the time jump with respect to the manga did not take place in the actual episodes but was anticipated in the new Ending of My Hero Academia 4 and it concerns some characters from the past of the anime, more specifically from the past of the Yuei High School, when characters like Aizawa or Present Mic they were still aspiring kids heroes who trained to learn to better master their uniqueness.

If you follow the manga, the anime and have also read the spin-off, Vigilant: My Hero Academia Illegals, you know that there was talk of a certain character who was part of the past of the heroes mentioned above: the best friend of the future Eraserhead, Oboro Shirakumo. And it is precisely the character in question that can be caught by a careful eye during the photos that flow in the video of the closing theme of the anime. In fact, as you can see for yourself from the images reported at the bottom of this article and posted by Loui on Twitter, there is one of these photos that portrays a young Present Mic in the foreground and in the background Aizawa, next to which you can see Shirakumo's blue hair, from behind.

It is a very veiled anticipation, but that has been able to whet the imagination of the many fans who would like to know more about the fate of the boy.

