"I felt that my life was being taken from me, we will come out stronger" Ronaldo to the subscribers of Valladolid

Ronaldo Nazario, president and maximum shareholder of Real Valladolid, has wanted to address all its subscribers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Although he confesses that "I'm thinking about how to contact you in these delicate moments of confinement and bad news", finally, he did it through a letter published by the club.

In it, he wanted to share the hardest moment in his career as a footballer. "When I suffered my first and most serious knee injury, There were people who said that they would never play again, and that they could never even walk again. I felt like my own life was being taken from me. It was at those times that my limits were tested, and I fought to change those views (…) It was a very hard three years of rehabilitation (…) Finally, the moment came, perhaps the most emblematic of my entire career: in 2002, there I was, in Japan, playing a World Cup final with Brazil. "

He also wanted to send a few words of affection and union: "We are separated by physical distance, but I am convinced that we have never been so close. Empathy is what unites us now. The collective spirit, the responsibility, the humanity ". "If this letter comes to you today, it is because, among the choices of my life, one has been the Pucela (…) Keep up your spirits. We are together and we will come out stronger from all this", has ended up adding the president of Valladolid.