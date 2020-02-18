“I fell like a kick in the cu…”: Karla Sofía answers attacks by Monserrat Oliver and Yolanda Andrade

In a dynamic Monserrat Oliver confessed that Karla Sofía Gascón She was the famous one who has fallen the worst in all the time she has been doing interviews in your program Mojoe, program of Unicable

Following these statements, the spanish actress He used the same question to lash out at her: “Who is the person who has interviewed you the worst? – That, those who think they are funny and are special, but all they do is offend without any grace. What are their names? Monserrat and Yolanda".

In addition, Karla Sofía added: “Sorry, but I fell like a kick in the ass, the last time I was interviewed (I recommend watching the video about how this lady refers to me to understand my comment). It is clear that the thing about these people is fuck, it was better not to have edited the program and assume what I told them at the time and that they cut ”.

You may be interested: Rosalia and Emma Watson pose on the Pirelli 2020 calendar as you have never seen them before

With information from Unicable