"I earned more in Atlante than in Real Madrid": Hugo Sánchez

Hugo played for Atlante in the 1994-1995 season, where he scored 13 goals in 31 games (Photo: Special)

Although Hugo Sanchez he lived his best time as a player in the Real Madrid from Spain, club with which he won five scoring titles (Pichichis) and six league championships, the most profitable contract he had was with the Iron Foals of the Atlante.

This was revealed this Saturday by the former striker merengue through an interview on Instagram Live that he held with Felix Fernández, a former Barça goalkeeper and now an analyst for the Univisión network.

Even Sánchez stated that Emilio Azcárraga offered him a vice presidency on Televisa, but he wanted to continue being a soccer player.

Yes, after the World Cup (United States 94) the owners (of the Atlante) were Televisa. Emilio Azcárraga sent me a call and said: ‘Hugo, do you want to continue playing or do you want to be vice president here of Televisa, of any position you want?’ No, I want to continue playing

With Real Madrid he won five scoring titles (Pichichis) and six league championships (Photo: File)

It is worth mentioning that in those years, the television station owned three First Division clubs in Mexican soccer: America, Necaxa and Atlante. "Which team do you want? Azcárraga questioned him.

In America not because I have already been. At Necaxa, not because very few people go to see him at the Azteca stadium. In the Atlante, the Atlante is a special team that is being led by this Argentine (Ricardo La Volpe), 'Don't worry', he said, 'Do you want to go?' And he sent for Güero Burillo, who was the one who controlled all three teams

In addition, he reported that he arranged with Alejandro Burillo and signed 2 years with the Atlante; he only put a clause that he could go abroad after the first year.

He says (Azcárraga) ‘Hugo wants to keep playing, so Alejandro, get along with him and pay him what you want’; So now, I reached an agreement and it was my best contract. He earned more at Atlante than at Real Madrid. Imagine two seasons, I put in the clause that if there is an offer for a foreign team ending my first season I can leave, and it was what we lived together in Austria

He was the highest paid of the Barça team and had a special deal, which caused problems with DT Ricardo La Volpe (Photo: Special)

He explained that this decision did not like the Argentine strategist, Ricardo La Volpe, who already had friction with him since they were active players and on a tour of Europe lifted him from the shirt and almost got involved with blows. It is said that there, La Volpe broke Hugo's gold watch, and then they had a talk.

" I have recorded one of those conversations. I will take it out in my biography, from the last talk we had in Austria, I have the recording of that talk ", advancement.

Sánchez wore the Atlante jersey in the season 1994-1995where did you get 13 goals in 31 games. Subsequently, he signed with the Linzer from Austria, a squad in which he was active for only one year and became champion.

He left America to protect his dignity

With America he played 29 games and scored 11 goals (Photo: Special)

On the other hand, the "Pentapichichi" confessed to Fernández that his brief visit to the Águilas del América (1992-1993 season) came to an end due to a discussion caused by the use of your image, which caused a dirty war against him and finally his departure to Rayo Vallecano.

They called my representative to tell them that they wanted to buy my image to get product announcements for the World Cup. I said that if they wanted to buy my image they had to give me an approximate amount of what I felt I was going to earn during the year or two years prior to the World Cup, but they wanted to do the business with me and that I go out for free and I told them ' no, pay me extra money for my image and so they can exploit it 'and they did not agree

He explained that it was thanks to a clause in his contract that he managed to find his way out of the Mexican club, which indicated that if a foreign team sought him, he could rescind it; although for this had to accept a discount on his contract. Even Rayo Vallecano alone I could pay him half than he earned in America.

