“I earn more as an actress than as a deputy”: Carmen Salinas does not want to return to politics

A few days before the end of 2019, the cameras of ‘Ventaneando’ asked Carmen Salinas if she plans to return to politics next year.

The actress was very clear in making it clear that she doesn't want to know anything about politics and with the sincerity that characterizes her, she explained why:

Mine is acting (…) I earn more as an actress than as a deputy. It's a madr * to be there. ”

What do you think of the supposed witchcraft that Geraldine Bazán would have done to Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva?

Carmelita said she doesn't believe in witchcraft and she did it with this funny phrase:

I believe in God, I don't believe in those mamad * s ”.

It was launched as a federal deputy in 2015 by the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). He presented 24 initiatives, only two of them as headline:

With information from ‘Ventaneando’.

