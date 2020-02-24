"I drank 2 bottles a day": Yolanda Andrade reveals that her alcoholism began with a tragedy

Share it:

A few years ago, Yolanda Andrade went through a stage of alcoholism and finally revealed that it was because of problems with her father.

In an interview with Joaquín López Dóriga, the conductor of Montse & Joe He said that his alcohol addiction broke out after feeling guilty for wishing his father died,

“My father left with this woman (with whom he had an extramarital relationship) and I said: 'for me you are dead, do not talk to me * * (…) and indeed that same night he died, he gave a fulminating heart attack ; So, I felt very guilty, I felt very bad, I could not feel sorry, I suffered a lot and that feeling was taken away from me with alcohol, I took two bottles a day, I tried to kill myself with a gun (…) and I did not I took away that pain and alcohol calmed me and lived my life, according to me, because I was a productive alcoholic, ”he said.

After his suicide attempt, Yolanda Andrade asked his sister Marile for help, then went to the Sierra Tucson clinic, however, he suffered another relapse and went to another rehabilitation center, where he finally recovered.

"(Upon leaving the rehabilitation center) I saw a stone and I thought,‘ that stone is my dad. " And I said, ‘Dad, I don't want to bear this guilt anymore. I apologize, it was not what I wanted. When I get to that stone, I'm going to hug you and I don't want to carry this fault anymore. ' I said, "forgive me, it's over," and I broke free, "Andrade recalled.

