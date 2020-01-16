"I don't want to be in your shoes": Anel Noreña sends strong warning to Sarita Sosa

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Anel Noreñawho was the second wife of Jose jose, exploded against Sarita Sosa, the controversial and hated daughter that the ‘Prince of the Song’ had with the Cuban Sara Salazar

During an interview, Anel Noreña he said he would not like to be in the shoes of Sarita Sosa because both she and her mother were very bad and delivered bad accounts after the death of the interpreter of 'The sad'.

"Today we already know where his dad is, everything changed because the truth was a sadness not really knowing what was going on with him for two years," he said Anel when referring to alleged kidnapping of which he would have been a victim Jose jose when they took him from Mexico to Miami.

When asked if I was worried about what Sarita Sosa could have had sign in life to José José, Anel Noreña He revealed not to be alarmed because a legal advisor told him that at the time of the singer's death any signed agreement ceased to be valid.

Does Anel believe that José José was killed?

Even if Anel Noreña did not explicitly state that Jose jose He could have been killed, he said that it seems very coincidental that the famous man died days after his children testified before the media about the course of a trial to free his father.

"I don't want to be in your shoes, really, that's what I tell you everything," he said Anel Noreña on Sarita Sosa and when talking about the irregularities that occurred in the cremation of the talented singer, where they were not present Marysol and José Joel.

The ‘Saras’ they should clarify everything that happened before a judge because, according to Anel, they violated many laws; Despite this, the woman hopes that soon there can be a reconciliation between brothers.

In the following link you can see the comments of Anel Noreña, ex-wife of Jose jose and mother of two of her children, from the minute 24:28:

With information from Gisme No Like

You may also like:

“La Sarita has its good things”: Itatí Cantoral talks about José José's relationship with his daughter

José José's lover attacks Anel Noreña calling her “old woman”