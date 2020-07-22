"I don't think their relationship is good now": the explosive phrase about the link between Jordan and Pippen after the documentary

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sam Smith reported that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen would not have the best relationship

Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls marked an eraboth inside and outside the game box. The Illinois franchise went from being one more and wandering around the bottom of their conference, to having one of the best teams in history. MJ won 6 NBA rings, making them one of the most successful institutions in the league (second only to the Los Angeles Lakers -16- and Boston Celtics -17-).

However, during the 90s, his dream decade, everything was not happiness. The documentary produced by ESPN and that could be seen in most of the planet through Netflix, The Last Dance, brought to light old fights between several of his main figures and some of the athletes with the Bulls general manager.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen also won the gold medal at Barcelona 92 ​​(REUTERS / Ray Stubblebine)

Despite the fact that several weeks have passed since its premiere, strong revelations continue to emerge about the inmates of that mythical team. Sam smith, the journalist who wrote one of the most controversial books around the Chicago Bulls (The Jordan Rules), in dialogue with Newyorker, He told details of how the relationship between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen is, its main hillside within the field.

"I don't think their relationship is good now. I know Scottie was hurt by his performance (The second of the 10 chapters was dedicated to it). He was hurt because Michael said he was selfish when he sat on the bench. " The journalist refers to Jordan's response to what happened in the third game of the Eastern semifinal in 1994 against the Knicks. New York was up 2-0 in the series and, with the game tied, Phil Jackson decided to give the last ball to Toni Kukoc (the Croatian finally made the ball). Pippen, offended, decided not to go out and play the remainder of the duel.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen together won 6 NBA rings: 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998 (Reuters)

However, Smith, who was one of the first to speak publicly about Jordan's "dark side", explained that the bond between the two was always changing. "Maybe he wasn't upset, but hurt. Because I think he valued Michael, "he said. And then he added: "They have always had an ambivalent relationship. Scottie would like to be in Michael's groupBecause obviously being close to Michael means being in the center of attention. "

But Scottie never saw himself as a flatterer. And Michael tends to treat the people around him not as servants, but as helpers. Scottie would resent, at times, that Michael treated him as less than an equal. I think they come and go in their relationship"He outlined.

However, Smith did not rule out their coming together again in the coming days.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Interview with Muggsy Bogues, the shortest player in NBA history who became a symbol: "My motivation was to break barriers"

Jerry Krause, the "villain" in The Last Dance: the derogatory nickname that Michael Jordan popularized and how the relationship with the mythical Bulls was broken

Scottie Pippen's drastic makeover that revolutionized social media