“I don’t think it can ever be renewed”

We return to talk about the cancellation of Altered Carbon: after Joel Kinnaman, Hayley Law also wanted to have his say about the non-renewal of the serie cyberpunk di Netflix inspired by the books of Richard K. Morgan.

The actress talked about the show during a meeting with the press, on the occasion of the release of “spontaneity“, film in which he is present in the cast. Answering questions from the ComicBook.com reporters he has declared: “Whenever I meet fans of Altered Carbon, I find that they are very attached to the series, they know more stories about it than I do. It’s a fantastic group of fans, I was very sad too after the cancellation and it’s nice to be sad together, also because we worked a lot on the show. It was one of my favorite projects and I am very happy to have been part of it“.

Hayley Law then wanted to deny some rumors about a possible acquisition of the rights of Altered Carbon by a other streaming service: “It’s all very uncertain, I don’t think it will ever be renewed, because it’s a very important show. It takes a lot of people to create just one scene, but I’m very happy that people liked it and that we were able to produce two seasons. If I could I would have shot 40, I loved that series“.