“I don't like crooked games, I'm a loyal person”: Borovoy talks about conflict with OV7

The grouping a couple of weeks ago OV7 it was located in the center of the reflectors, because it was announced that they would be out of 90s Pop Tour, due to improper actions of one of its members: Ari Borovoy However, after a dialogue between its members, this decision was reversed.

Because of this, last Thursday Ari faced a awkward moment in the Arena Mexico CityOr, when taking the microphone, his fans did not hesitate to express their disagreement about what happened and what booed

Now, one week after the moment, Borovoy He broke the silence through his social networks, where he openly exposed the question someone asked him after living that moment that went viral.

"How did you get on stage on Thursday, the 28th, knowing that there was too much chance that you were not doing well with people?" The singer recalled in his InstaStories

"I replied,‘ I didn't even think about it, Which owes nothing fears nothing’And it's the 90s Pop Tour, and it’s the eleventh arena and you have to face people, ”said Ari.

In that same sense, Ari said he understood the situation, and defended himself against signaling which he has received since then:

“Clearly there was what everyone already knew what there was day 28, the reaction that existed that I understand it, I understood it, especially it is because of the people who once I didn't know what was happening…

By day 29 everything changed abruptly, it is very likely that many people have not heard … because people have known me for thirty years, because people know that I don't like crooked games, because people know that I am a loyal person, people know that I care about fans, just as you all cared about me, ”said the businessman.

View this post on Instagram I remember that this tour was designed to do 5 concerts in total and nothing more … Yesterday my brother was talking at the meeting we did before the show, that he remembered that I told him that we were going to do 10 arenas with the @ 90spoptour … I remember that he told me he was crazy, that that did not exist, and it is right there, where you realize that in every good dumbbell there must be a madman and a grounded to be able to achieve the unimaginable! Today, after reaching this crazy goal, I have no words other than gratitude to each and every one of the people who have gone to these 10 Sands and to the more than 115 concerts we have done around all of Latin America and the USA … I am not mistaken to think and presume that dreams come true when you chase them and surround yourself with the coolest to achieve them … From my bed, with a sore body but full of joy, I have to say Thank you Thank you Thank you for being part of this madness and to write that last night we touched up our Tenth Arena Mexico City! There are no words other than thanks to the best staff and company from all over Latin America that help us make magic night to night wherever the @ 90spoptour shows up !! There is little time left, but many dates in our continent where whoever signs up, we guarantee a night full of MAGIC … Thank you from the bottom of my heart! A post shared by Ari Borovoy (@ariborovoy) on Aug 25, 2019 at 12:30 pm PDT

He also explained the reasons why there were kept silentWell, he said that “many times silence brings peace, and there are times that I prefer to shut up and achieve peace than talk to be right. ”

“I have been very clear since I entered this business, and I am not going to let you down. I've lived, the most beautiful thing in my life has been to be above the stage and I have lived thanks to all … I am very clear, I will never let you down … ”, he said.

Finally, he also addressed the issue of rumors about his company, Bobo Productions, denying everything that has been said and ensuring that it is committed to continue working as he has done so far.

With information from Hello!