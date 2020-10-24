‘I don’t know people who liked the last season’

There are things capable of resisting like rocks even the inexorable passage of time: the general contempt for the last season of Game of Thrones is one of them. The finale of the HBO show was a decidedly bitter mouthful to swallow for a fandom in love with the series and who still finds it hard to forgive some choices.

To prove it once again is what was declared by one of the protagonists of Game of Thrones: let’s talk about Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who on the HBO show has been the face of Jojen Reed, Bran’s traveling companion in his search for the Three-Eyed Raven, for more than a season.

“I liked it so much. A lot of people liked it, except for the last episode or the last season which doesn’t seem to be nobody liked it. Or at least I haven’t met anyone who liked her yet“explained the actor.

However, Brodie-Sangster admitted that he has not yet seen the show in its entirety: “I’m still a half of the fourth season. I don’t follow the right channel, I lost track of it for a while … But I was just thinking a few days ago that I should see her again, she was really beautiful“.

Just to turn the knife in the sore, here are all the endings of the Game of Thrones characters from worst to best; yesterday, meanwhile, our Emilia Clarke turned 34 years old.