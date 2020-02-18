"I don't know how I am" Alejandro Sandí reappears after kidnapping (VIDEO)

After almost two weeks of being kidnapped – near the Nevado de Toluca – and released, Alejandro Sandí He reappeared and spoke – neither – of how he is.

"How are you? It is the most difficult question I have had to answer these days. I don't know how I am, I'm in the process of solving it, I'm trying to solve it, ”he said.

It should be remembered that Watermelon He was kidnapped by a group of armed men on November 24, when he was on his way to the Nevado de Toluca, accompanied by Emerald Ugalde Y Venessa Arias.

The next day, in the afternoon, he was rescued in an operation in which the National Guard, National Anti-kidnapping Coordination, Mexican Army and the Attorney General's Office and Police of the State of Mexico participated.

"I want to thank all the people who directly or indirectly had to see to be well and at home," added the actor.

In a video he posted on his Instagram account, Sandí thanked his followers for his support and promised that he will return to the stage soon.

“Thank you for your patience to all. I will be back soon, I promise you, Now it is with me that I should be fine first, ”he said.

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: They beat her and humiliated her mother: ‘Gomita’ reveals that Cecilia Galliano and Laura G harassed her