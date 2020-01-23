“I don't come to be your friend”: Danna Paola destroys a student at La Academia who told her ‘c * lera’ (VIDEO)

After Gibran and Francely will say "culera", Danna Paola he shattered them this Sunday on the stage of The academy. After the student's reality show of Tv Azteca sang, she flattered him in his criticism, but it turned out to be a false opinion.

You tell me. So I am not culera with you? (…) I'm in this chair not to look pretty: it's because I've been in this career for 20 years and I've never disrespected anyone. (…) I don't come to be your friend either. If I like you or not, I really don't care. I'm not your mom to tell you that everything is perfect, ”the singer lashed out.

Also, the interpreter of "Agüita" cited Lolita Cortés, who at the time was also a reality judge. And he asked that they no longer vote for Gibrán, because offending a woman "is disrespectful."

As of this Sunday they do not have a criticism of mine, ”Danna Paola sentenced to Gibrán and Francely after the Academy cameras caught them saying“ culera ”.

Although the aspiring interpreter assured that his intention "was not to be rude", there was no going back: Danna Paola He stood firm with his decision.

Culero is what you did, ”said Horacio Villalobos against Gibrán, defending his partner.

So the singer shattered Gibran, the student of The academy who had already been expelled and returned only to insult the judge:

