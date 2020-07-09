"I do not do accounts": the sentence of Javier Aguirre after the draw of Leganés that brings him closer to relegation

Share it:

The Basque was discouraged although with a discreet illusion at the end of the season in Spain (Photo: EFE)

Each time the margin of error of the Leganes to avoid the decline in Spain. This day, those led by Javier Aguirre They achieved a zero draw with the flavor of defeat against Eibar, a direct rival in the fight to achieve permanence in The league.

In an express press conference, the Basque defended the commitment of his team and reiterated that they will "fight" until the last day. "Until this is over, we will continue fighting like today"he assured.

Javier, who was disappointed with the result, indicated that he is not aware of the points he needs, as he always seeks victory. "I do not do accounts. We go day by day and that's it. See what happens. Our intention is to win, that's how we went out today ”, he explained.

Leganés could not unlock the game and tied to zero against Eibar (Photo: Twitter @CDLeganes)

In addition, he was upset when questioned that the cucumbers were "soulless" at the end of the meeting. "The team has risked its life every day since I've been here", answered questions from the press.

The Mexican strategist recalled that in past games they have shown a better face, but the results were not always positive. "We have played very well, much better than today and we have lost. We had a goal, today we don't have it. It is complicated, the boys do what they can ”, he asserted.

He explained that since the thrashing they received in Seville (3-0), the team sought a new organization. "We organize ourselves and we talk that we cannot give that kind of advantage"he added.

Aguirre regretted that he could not count on the Spanish Óscar Rodríguez and the Argentine Guido Carrillo (Photo: Twitter / @CDLeganes)

"There have been games that we have 10 shots on goal, 12 shots, 40 centers, in Mallorca, with Valladolid, with Granada and we are left with the face of fools ", exposed the Aztec helmsman in reference to the points lost against direct rivals.

Regarding the game on Thursday, Aguirre pointed out that the meeting was complicated. “We knew that today was going to be a game like this, with a lot of struggle, a lot of effort. It is difficult to play here, to put the ball on the floor, it is difficult, "he stressed.

He regretted that he could not count on the Spanish Óscar Rodríguez and the Argentine Guido Carrillo for their respective injuries, who are the starting strikers for the cucumbers.

The Mexican strategist recalled that in past games they have shown a better face, but the results were not always positive (Photo: Twitter @CDLeganes)

“We had two young attackers on the bench, Manu (Garrido) and (Javier) Avilés, who have had two games in the First Division. We cannot count on Guido and Oscar, who are players who have scored goals ”he pointed out.

In addition, he stated that he cannot give young people the responsibility of liquidating a game, with minutes to go. "They are youth players who had not played in previous games. It is very difficult to go from Third to play First Division and save the team. It is too much responsibility for the boys ”, he expressed.

"What we have left is to be well organized, very serious, and with what we have going forward," he said.

The pepineros close the season against Valencia, Athlétic de Bilbao and Real Madrid (Photo: Twitter @CDLeganes)

And it is that Leganés is in the penultimate position of the table, fighting not to descend. However, this match was key, as his next commitments are complicated on paper.

The cucumbers close the season against Valencia (eighth place), Athletic de Bilbao (ninth) and the Real Madrid, who aim to be the champions of the current tournament. Furthermore, they need to score more than seven points and expect Mallorca to lose units along the way.

In addition, there are three teams that need to stop adding units. Between Alavés, Celta de Vigo and Eibar, some should lose their next three matches in a row.

