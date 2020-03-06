         I didn't see it coming: 16 movies that seem to be one thing but then another

Share it:

Isn't it bumping into a movie that never ceases to amaze you one of the greatest joys as a spectator? The result may never be as good as one that stands firm in its thematic approach, but there is something very stimulating about developing a plot and realizing that all those forecasts you were making have jumped into the air. Discover that cinema can be more than a succession of common places. The pleasure that things stop being under control.

No, this list is not a collection of tapes with a striking ending, or in which everything was waiting for a final revelation to solve the mystery. It does not go from the sixth sense or the others, but from strange, daring works, which they almost seem to want to tell two stories in one. That is, it seems that they go from one thing and then go from another.

It is evident that, since the list goes of works with trick, it seems more appropriate not to enter too many argumental details. We have done what we could not to break the spell and hope you forgive us for those minimal flirting with the spoiler. Oh, and if you feel like it, you can also leave in the comments the movies you've seen that fit into this category. So other readers can also take them into consideration for those days when we need something that breaks the schemes.

Psychosis (Alfred Hitchcock, 1960)

As 90% of readers have probably seen it, we list it and move on to something else. We couldn't not include her: she is the representative par excellence of this type of experience. If not the first, at least the one that was fixed forever in the history of cinema to give rise to this type of phenomena. The scandal was such that Walt Disney ordered to ban Sir Alfred Hitchcock from entering his amusement park for directing "that filthy movie, Psycho." You know, don't turn too emotionally on Janet Leigh either. She and her Macguffin in the form of an envelope full of money are just a decoy to distract your eyes.

Open until dawn (Robert Rodriguez, 1996)

As a hybrid monster, this is how critic Roger Ebert defined Robert Rodríguez's latest invention along with his misdemeanor Quentin Tarantino, this shameless mixed quality thriller and B series sandwich. It is most understandable that everything changes for these two nice criminals after seeing Salma Hayek's imposing body.

Death Proof (Quentin Tarantino, 2007)

We repeat cinephile duo, Rodríguez and Tarantino, as a part of that nostalgic diptych of the projections of the 70's cinema that was known as Grindhouse. We threw Planet Terror aside and plunged into Death Proof. Those who lived it know: Tarantino subverted all the expectations of his audience with this film clearly divided into two complementary parts. When he left, the accusations of "bodrio" or "coñazo" Among the faithful followers of the Tennesian were not few. There are still those who have not understood anything.

The Cabin in the Forest (Drew Goddard, 2011)

It could be said that La Cabaña en el Bosque does not vary much. During his 95 minutes he dedicates himself to terror. But he is so big subgenre deployment within that category and so difficult to guess where it will take you in its following sequences, not to mention its dark and final lovecradtiano, which is understandable to leave the audience crooked, more if we know that the creators took great care to create a trailer which is totally unfaithful to what we will see later in the movie.

Funny Games (Michael Haneke, 1997)

Actually Funny Games is a movie that barely changes its record in its 108 minutes, but something, a little detail plot that happens in the middle of footage, will make it completely change everything you were seeing and what you will see from then on. An interpellation to your own personal ethics that will make you shout at the screen "Mr. Haneke, please release my arm."

A life in a big way (Alexander Payne, 2018)

There is a lost irony in Spanish by not perceiving the polysemy of its original title: "Downsizing" in English is both dwarf and template reduction. Ok, yes, we knew that this idea of ​​Jim Taylor and Alexander Payne, the latter also the director, was going to betray that utopian approach that we see in the trailer. But what we did not expect is a descent (or waning) towards the hells of capitalism … until history returns to take another unpredictable turn. Do not say imbalance, say ambition.

Predestination (Michael and Peter Spierig, 2014)

And you who thought you were watching a movie about spies and time travelers and it turns out that you were watching a very complex manifesto about identity crises.

Kill List (Ben Wheatley, 2011)

If I say Ben Wheatley I am mentioning the director of Skyscrapers and Tourists. That is, a director very, very polarizing. In this his second film, when he had not yet been known to the general public, he already gave us hints of his chronic indifference towards the expectations of the spectators. Kill List starts mixing the social drama (of a poor murderer in salary in resentful unemployment with his family) and the thriller that is derived in multitude of subjects told by a constant malrrollera atmosphere, in the purest Lars Von Trier style, until reaching Bestial and amazing last third. We will only say one thing: I would make a good double program with Midsommar.

Mother (Bong Joon-ho, 2009)

From director Bong Joon-ho a decade before he won the Oscar and, therefore, before it became "commercial." Now more seriously, Mother is not the classic Korean thriller with doubtful acting characters and rather light plot logic (which too). If you look a little further, that mother and son relationship, with its twists and changes of tone, with the original point of view that will become clearer, it is telling you something as political as it is sickly.

Mother (Rodrigo Sorogoyen, 2019)

No, we have not confused repeating film. They are two different works that are called the same and that in both cases have a sharp deviation. What makes mothers such a destabilizing element in the cinema? We do not know. The Spanish version of the family motive also ends up being also of a twisted moral exploration. Here the contrast comes especially from the first 20 minutes, such as the adrenaline short of the popular director Rodrigo Sorogoyen that earned him the Goya, later expanded in a character studio … What to see only if you have the very open mind.

Mother! (Darren Aronofsky, 2017)

Ok, there is definitely some Freudian trauma operating underground in all this. Three films that change gender, all three with the same title, in such different cultures … Too much chance. Here the director of Pi or Requiem for a dream passes from gothic terror calmly cooked to a carousel of calamities for which, seriously, you were not prepared at all. Mother! He could have subtitled “or how to make shark diving an art,” but cowardice could.

Certified copy (Abbas Kiarostami, 2010)

It is highly recommended by the world of author film criticism. You start "But it seems the classic European romantic drama of middle-aged couple finding love under the friendly sun of Tuscany, a very ranch product of independent rooms," you say. You are surprised to talk about it. But what if it does not go from love but from heartbreak? And if it really is a metacinematographic tribute to movies like Before dawn? One moment, are you thinking about me? about the originality and need of art? And at the end: is Abbas Kiarostami pointing at me? You will have to pick up your jaw from the dream.

Revolutionary Road (Sam Mendes, 2009)

Sam Mendes makes you one of James Bond, one of war and also, why not, one about the downturn. For almost 40 minutes you believe that it is a small update of the conservative melodramas of the 50s, of how love and routine have the power to become servants of destiny. They are Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio a decade after his transatlantic loaded with imperishable love docked in all our hearts. No one would want to harm us by completely destroying that image and what it represents, right?

Tropical Malady (Apichatpong Weerasethakul, 2004)

The earth is warm and cozy. People are calm and smile. Love arises Even the slavery of modern labor and the interference of capitalism in Thai life cannot end this dream. And then nature strongly breaks in. Tigers against soldiers. You will have to enter, but if you manage to immerse yourself in this deep hollow created by Apichatpong Weerasethakul the experience can result in the best manifestation of the locus amoenus that you have seen in cinema.

Bone Tomahawk (S. Craig Zahler, 2015)

The most repeated adjective to define the debut in the length of S. Craig Zahler is "free." A reckless tape that does not take hostages to go where it wants. If the western is that rigid code where it seems that everything is discovered and in which it is impossible to tell anything new without reverence in excess of the classics … You are right. Unless you are this uncle, then white card for delirium.

Your Name (Makoto Shinkai, 2016)

It has been widely disseminated, the most recent success in the world of animation, and even so many media and viewers have kept the storyline of Makoto Shinkai's proposal hidden, that only if you are guided by the trailer is the classic story full of teenage Japanese clichés about body swapping. Warning: you can wake up a very sensitive part that you didn't know you had there.