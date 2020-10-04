‘I didn’t like the ideas of the production’

We would have seen a first season of The Witcher quite different if the direction of the show had remained in the hands of Alik Sakharov, the director initially chosen to tell this first part of the adventures of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri on Netflix. As you all know, however, things went differently.

Sakharov ended up directing only the second episode of the show, which was instead completed by Marc Jobst. The reasons for abandonment of the director were never very clear until a recent interview, during which Sakharov spoke of profound creative differences with the production.

“I’m actually very critical of the work I did on that series. You see, in my view Eastern European literature has a completely different pace. It is no coincidence that Sapkowski’s books contain so many characters and storylines. The producers wanted a more action-paced adaptation, with lots of super-colorful special effects. This was their vision. Mine was different and I have tried to make them converge, explaining my ideas to them. Unfortunately they were not considered convincing enough, so I left the project“was Sakharov’s explanation.

However, the director wanted to offer words of praise to the protagonist Henry Cavill: “Cavill is the best thing about The Witcher, in my opinion. Yes it absolutely is earned the role. He is a very flexible actor, capable of listening and learning. I really hope the future holds a lot of interesting projects for him“.

