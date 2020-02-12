"I did not go for fame": Chema Torre confesses secrets of his courtship with Paulina Rubio

José María Torre and Paulina Rubio were dating in 2005, and although the actor is very reserved when talking about his private life, he confessed to Aurora Valle that it was a difficult courtship.

It was like a year and a half, really. He felt more. It was a relationship as a distance and accommodation, a difficult relationship because I have always fought for my things, I do not depend on anyone (…) I have always tried to respect what I am, what I work and my moments and my times "

He said he was never with the Golden Girl because of its fame or popularity:

"I can not put anyone's boyfriend to live the life of another person, there is no way … I did not go for fame, I connected with Paulina."

He explained that he was even proposed to make a magazine cover with Paulina Rubio, which José María Torre rejected:

“I never made a cover with any of my partners, I am not recharging in the other person (…) It was difficult in that aspect and what one seeks is that understanding and teaming, for me complicity is very important in a relationship "

You may also be interested: Confirmed! Alejandra Guzmán dedicates “Hey Güera” to Paulina Rubio (VIDEO)