I couldn't stand it anymore! Andrea Escalona is the happiest with Mauricio Mancera's resignation: Alex Kaffie

A few weeks ago Mauricio Mancera announced through his Twitter account that from 2020 he will not be part of the “TODAY” cast.
The above is not due to a bad relationship with their peers; as Mancera himself explained, but the driver resigned because he wants to try his luck in other projects.
Of course, the still driver of “TODAY” will continue to work as a driver in en Members on Air ’by Unicable, AFV Latin America by Telemundo and TruTV and through his YouTube channel ElmauTv.
However, journalist Alex Kaffie revealed in his podcast video on his YouTube channel ‘Villanovisión’, on December 21, that one of the morning magazine's conductors is more than happy with his departure:
They tell me that the most happy with the resignation of Mauricio Mancera to the morning is Andrea Escalona, and it is that he could not stand it, he could not tolerate it, cagab *That’s why he’s happy, he’s but he’s jumping for joy with Mauricio Mancera’s departure from ‘TODAY’"
