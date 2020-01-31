I couldn't stand it anymore! Andrea Escalona is the happiest with Mauricio Mancera's resignation: Alex Kaffie

A few weeks ago Mauricio Mancera announced through his Twitter account that from 2020 he will not be part of the “TODAY” cast.

The above is not due to a bad relationship with their peers; as Mancera himself explained, but the driver resigned because he wants to try his luck in other projects.

Of course, the still driver of “TODAY” will continue to work as a driver in en Members on Air ’by Unicable, AFV Latin America by Telemundo and TruTV and through his YouTube channel ElmauTv.

It transpired that …

However, journalist Alex Kaffie revealed in his podcast video on his YouTube channel ‘Villanovisión’, on December 21, that one of the morning magazine's conductors is more than happy with his departure:

They tell me that the most happy with the resignation of Mauricio Mancera to the morning is Andrea Escalona, ​​and it is that he could not stand it, he could not tolerate it, cagab *That’s why he’s happy, he’s but he’s jumping for joy with Mauricio Mancera’s departure from ‘TODAY’"

