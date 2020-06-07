"I could have been like Messi or Cristiano but I had no desire": the unusual confession of a former Real Madrid figure

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The media and people have made an eternal comparison between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: File)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo They have already entered the great history of soccer, due to their incredible statistics and excellent sports careers. It is difficult to find a contemporary footballer who can match him, however there is one who assures that it could have been like them.

Wesley Sneijder you can be proud of your career, which started at Ajax in the Netherlands in 2002 and took a leap in 2007 when signing for Real Madrid, where he got to wear the ten on his back.

"I could have become Messi or Ronaldo. I just didn't feel like it ”, he recognized on the blog of the Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio.

Sneijder went through Real Madrid and Inter after leaving Ajax

There are very few players who managed to maintain their high level over the seasons, something that the Argentinean and the Portuguese knew how to do, competing head to head more than 10 consecutive years for being the best of the year.

"I enjoyed life, maybe I had a drink at dinner", considered the Dutchman, who wore the meringue shirt until August 2009, the month in which he was transferred to Inter Milan.

“Leo and Cristiano are different, they have made many sacrifices. And that's fine with me: my career, despite this, was incredible ”, considered the footballer who has a world runner-up (South Africa 2010), a Champions League (2009-10) and a league title in each of which he participated (Eredivisie, La Liga, Serie A and 2 in the Turkish Super League) ), among his honors.

Sneijder won a runner-up and a third place with Holland in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups

In the same article, the 35-year-old Dutchman claimed that the player who hit him the most was Guti during his time at Real Madrid: “It was fantastic. A real crack. When we were colleagues he did not speak to me for a few months, because at Real Madrid I took his place. Then we started playing together and I knew it was a phenomenon: the best of that team ”

During his two seasons in La Liga, a competition that Cristiano Ronaldo also passed through and which continues Lionel Messi, the Utrecht native played 52 games, scored 11 goals and gave 10 assists, while throughout his career there were 573 matches in which he participated, with a total number of 152 goals and 143 key passes.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Shocking gesture at a Bundesliga match: the call for justice for the death of George Floyd in the United States

Scandal in Italy: Balotelli del Brescia fired for missing training during quarantine