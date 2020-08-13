"I can't wait to go back": Checo Pérez hopes to participate in the Spanish GP

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Spanish Grand Prix means a lot for the Mexican and for his team, since it was in this country that the world saw Racing Point RP20 race for the first time.

PHOTO: FERNANDO CARRANZA GARCIA / CUARTOSCURO

The case of Sergio "Checo" Pérez continues to give something to talk about because in recent days It was revealed that he again tested positive for COVID-19 and thus missed the Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Despite the fact that he has already missed two races of the season, the Mexican driver does not lower his head and hopes to return to the top circuit soon. The Jalisco native will undergo another COVID-19 test to see if he will be ready for the Spanish Grand Prix, an event that will take place this weekend.

In recent weeks, "Checo" Pérez has resigned himself to watching his teammate Nico Hulkenberg drive in his place. It should be noted that the German driver finished in fourth position at the anniversary GP.

“I missed the races and it was difficult to see them from the outside. I look forward to putting my helmet back on and being behind the wheel again ”, Sergio Pérez declared during an interview for the Formula 1 portal.

Similarly, Pérez acknowledged that he feels "very lucky", since he has only had "mild symptoms", which has allowed him not to lose his form and continue training for when it is time to return.

The Spanish Grand Prix means a lot for the Mexican and for Racing Point, since it was in this country where the world saw the Racing Point RP20 race for the first time, a car belonging to the “pink mercedes” team.

The Mexican driver declared that this weekend there may be a lot of “grilling and politicking” on the track, as Ferrari, Renault and Racing Point have expressed their intention to appeal the FIA ​​decision on the case of the RP20 rear pipes. (Pirelli Press).

“Checo” Pérez's car was listed by Formula 1 as the “third fastest car” after pre-season testing in February. Therefore, Pérez's desire to return is great.

Likewise, the pilot from Guadalajara stressed that the Spanish track puts pilots to the test due to its complexity. “Barcelona always puts the characteristics of your car to the test. If you are fast there, you can be fast anywhere ”, Perez said.

"Spain has always been the ideal place for cars to present their new updates, so it can affect the relative performance of rivals", "Czech" stressed. In addition, he regretted that the fans still cannot access the slopes, but he hopes that they will enjoy it from their homes with all the sanitary measures.

In the end, the Mexican pilot declared that this weekend there may be a lot of “grilling and politicking” on the track, as Ferrari, Renault and Racing Point have indicated their intention to appeal the FIA ​​decision on the RP20 rear pipes case.

Hülkenberg, surprised by his third place in the anniversary GP: "It has been a crazy week"

EFE / EPA / Andrew Boyers



The Barcelona circuit has always become a difficult race for the drivers, this due to its high level of degradation for the car tires. On this occasion, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public to wear out enduring the high temperatures in the stands.

The broadcast of the event can be enjoyed through the Movistar Formula 1 pay channel, belonging to the same television platform of the same operator.

SCHEDULE

Friday August 14

11:00 – 12:30 hours Free training

15:00 – 17:30 hours Free training

Saturday August 15

12:00 – 13:00 hours Free training

15:00 -16: 00 hours Free training

Sunday August 16

15:10 – 17:10 Start of race

MORE ABOUT THE SUBJECT

"I will not be able to be in the car this end": Checo Pérez tests positive for COVID-19 again and misses the 70th anniversary Grand Prix

He grew up in a motor home, had a tense fight with “Checo” Pérez and will now be Fernando Alonso's partner in Formula 1

"One of the saddest days of my career": Checo Pérez spoke after testing positive for COVID-19