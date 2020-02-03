I buy the contents that can be seen in Movistar + and Filmin

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The two main Spanish streaming platforms are in the antipodes in terms of size and number of subscribers, but their content acquisition strategies coincide more than it might seem. According to data from the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), Movistar + leads the pay-TV market with four million subscribers. Filmin, on the other hand, is below 200,000. Despite the obvious differences between the subsidiary of Telefónica and the dream, 13 years ago, of moviegoers in Barcelona, ​​both can boast magnificent catalogs. But how do they choose the series and movies they offer? Where are they going to look for them? What are your buying strategies? Álex Martínez Roig, Movistar + content director, and Jaume Ripoll, co-founder and editorial director of Filmin, tell Xataka.

“We have a fairly plural platform when it comes to incorporating content, so we work with different actors,” Martínez Roig begins. "International independent distributors, which offer you a smaller product. Medium size distributors, such as Vertigo or A countercurrent in Spain, which offer independent or more commercial cinema and have their own international connections, with which we usually have multi-year agreements that guarantee a minimum volume of content. The documentaries they follow a different system because some arrive by distributors and others by the creators directly. And then there is the relationship with the ‘majors’Traditional”, today Universal, Paramount, Warner, Disney and Sony / Columbia.

Álex Martínez Roig, content director of Movistar +

“We have a third party purchasing team divided between majors, documentaries, series, digital and analysis of films already released in other markets, because we premiered a high volume of films that are not released in theaters. From that specialization you have a portfolio of contacts that makes everything flow and go very direct, ”he says.

Regarding the “markets like MIP, MIPCOM, the Los Angeles Market of screenings or festivals like Berlin, we are in many of them, but they have stopped being fundamental because the journey through digital media is so efficient and fast that, without going, in two weeks you have access to what was in that market, ”adds Movistar + content director.

Jaume Ripoll, co-founder and editorial director of Filmin

In Filmin, the opposite is true. “We primarily go to festivals and markets. And by markets we understand that of Paris in January, Berlin in February, Cannes in May, Venice and San Sebastian in September, and MIPCOM in October. And to festivals we go to the majority: internationals such as Locarno, Cannes, Venice and Berlin are priorities, but also nationals such as San Sebastián, Valladolid, Gijón, Sevilla, Sitges and the Dart ”, explains Ripoll.

"That idea that big data can predict what users like is pretty ridiculous," says Ripoll

“In the end, movies are personal relationships and some talent discovery, and personal relationships are cultivated in person. When you are small or, like us, medium is crucial to have good relationships with many sales agents, producers and festival directors because there are many films that you do not know and that, suddenly, they recommend you, ”he says.

As for distributors, Filmin also has a large portfolio of agreements and partners. In addition to working with Avalon, Golem, Vertigo, Countercurrent, Filmax, DeAPlaneta or Wanda, they have agreements with Goldwyn Mayer Metro, Studio Canal, Gaumont or Lionsgate.

The calendar

The emergence of Netflix and the current war of ‘streaming’ has modified both the ways of consuming movies and series and the way they are offered, shortening the operating windows or, directly, blowing them up. Word of Martínez Roig. “The market was previously divided into two or three great moments and now is the whole year. We have gone from a cyclic model or by seasons to a continuous model”, Says Movistar + content director.

“The tour of the films in the international market begins in movie theaters, where they are approximately 120 days. Some exhibitors do not sell the film if they do not have that exclusivity. Then comes the ‘pay per view’ about three months; the first payment window, between 12 or 18 months; and the second premiere window on other smaller or open pay TVs. But all this is disappearing. For example, ‘While the war lasts’, which is a movie of ours, will happen directly from the cinema to our catalog. Finally, there would be the bookstore ”,

Explain.

The same happens with the series and the tendency to immediacy or, as far as possible, the global premiere, leads Filmin to acquire titles before even being able to see them. "’The Accident’ or ‘Back to Life’, which in the United States have premiered Hulu and Showtime and have worked great, we we acquire them on script and in Spain we have released them ”, says Ripoll.

“The crazy volume is not going to be enriching,” says Martínez Roig

To form a robust and varied catalog, both platforms look beyond the premieres. "The owners of the library rights are the same, the price and exclusivity change," says Martínez Roig. "'The hit', which we have now in issue, comes through a "major", in this case Universal, "which owns the rights. Normally, the annual global agreements include a volume of premiere films and a volume of bookstore or second window, ”he adds.

And among the novelties and the classics, there is a wide range that Filmin also exploits. See a recent and acclaimed addition: the British series ‘Utopia’. “Although it is a 2013 series, there are thousands of people who had not seen it and are hallucinating. I distrust that idea that the important thing is the new and the new means what has come out of the oven in the United States or the United Kingdom the day before yesterday, ”says Ripoll.

What is Movistar + and Filmin's strategy?

Located, say, the content, the question is to define a purchasing strategy that satisfies the users of each platform in the face of the endless offer. In Ripoll's words, "you have to know how to manage abundance." According to Martínez Roig, "The crazy volume is not going to be enriching."

"In the world that is coming or you have a content creation strategy or if you don't have to limit yourself to being a third-party distributor," says Movistar + content director

In Filmin “one of the keys is to go discover and not go find. You discover titles, you don't find them, because maybe you didn't know him, and that pleasure of discovery is something that is increasingly valued more in a society where we have almost everything planned ”. While Ripoll acknowledges: "We know what our position in the league is and what content is beyond what we can access." That said, the criterion oscillates between “what we like and that we believe can work, by data and intuition, because in the end that idea that big data can predict what users like is quite ridiculous ”. And put several examples.

"Big data would never anticipate that a black-and-white Polish film by nuns like‘ Ida ’will be a success or that a film about abortion in Romania like‘ 4 months, 3 weeks, 2 days ’can please the public. Or a series about a self-destructive process like ‘The Virtues’. In the end the important thing is the quality of what you have. And it is a bit of the knowledge you have of the market and the criteria of all those who program Filmin, ”says Ripoll.

The maximum programmatic of Movistar + is “having everything worthwhile”. And Martínez Roig reels her talking, first of all, about healing work. “On the one hand, we believe that it has to be a platform with an exacerbated care of good content and good presentation, that the arrival to consumers is easy, with all the information and with subtitles. At the same time, it has to be a platform that combines the best of the creation of third parties with a premium offer in Spanish in fiction, entertainment and documentaries, ”he says of his firm commitment to own production.

The Movistar + cloud collects all the information related to the 36,000 content currently offered: from its availability or possible contractual limitations to technical, content or consumption information. With this data, Martínez Roig relies more on the predictability of his system. “Knowing how a movie has been consumed and comparing it with similar movies, we can predict its operation. And see if something is well placed or not, if you are seeing, and so on, ”he says.

Ripoll also recognizes the usefulness of all this information, as they hold more than 10,000 titles, but insists on using it with caution. “Big data is important to see in which position you place a content, in what language the movies are seen, to know which ones start and end, but it is not everything. Because it tells you, for example, that 95% of people who started watching the series ‘Berlin Alexanderplatz’ did not finish it, but we will continue to release Fassbinder, it would be more, for that 5% that has been finished and that values ​​that Filmin is the platform that should release it, ”he says.

A ‘premium’ catalog in a globalized world

Both Movistar + and Filmin try to offer all kinds of content, extending their offer beyond the ubiquitous American productions. “We have an offer that goes from‘ blockbusters ’as‘ Avengers: Infinity War ’and great series like‘ The Young Sheldon ’, to the best of European production. This is the case of ‘Los Medici’, which is an Italian series, the Nordic ‘Occupied’ or the British ‘A confession’. Even if it's harder to be seen as generators of that more select content”, Says Martínez Roig in this regard.

“The team that makes the decisions is a specialist in content, so we don't work with the idea of ​​putting the marketing ahead, but first we look to have an interest and from there we build how we are going to surround it,” concludes the Movistar + manager .

"The North American series are not our goal because of the difficulty of access and because other platforms already do it," says the editorial director of Filmin

Ripoll, meanwhile, says: “Filmin is a European company, with support from the European Union and focused on European talent. It is not mandatory, but it is true that our focus is on Europe. We have always had a very good relationship with BBC or ITV, but in recent years we have been expanding the spectrum with series such as 'Bauhaus', which is German, 'The Restaurant', which is Swedish, 'Home Ground' is Norwegian, 'The Churchmen' is French or 'Fenix', which is Belgian. We have a repertoire of European series and all have worked reasonably well. The North American series are not our goal because of the difficulty of access and because other platforms already do"

No platform believes that the increase in actors – Disney +, Amazon, HBO Spain or Netflix – and the aforementioned streaming war has hurt them, although Ripoll does recognize greater competition. “As for the series, it is true that some are more complicated to acquire because they have many more suitors. Years ago we released in Filmin ‘Sherlock’, ‘Luther’ or ‘Misfits’ in Spain. But it is also true that we have now released 'The Virtues' or 'Inside Number 9', which are series that we could not have had years ago. You lose one thing and win another. For now, access to content is balanced, at least for us. ”

Martínez Roig insists on his commitment to self-production by saying: “In the next world or you have a content creation strategy or if you don't have to limit yourself to being a third-party distributor according to the rules that mark them, and it is true that you can stay out of some content. ” Returning to the acquisitions, “We have to be very clear about what we want and what we can get into the market because we don't have an infinite ability to buy third-party series. That makes there are series that we cannot have because there are global offers compared to a national offer like ours, ”he explains.

“There are suppliers that have decided to sell territory to the territory such as the BBC: the documentary series of 'Planet' has been sold as a priority to those who know that they will take care of it and then have a second agreement with Discovery, where they will arrive a year after. There are others who prefer to take the money and sell to platforms with less volume, resources and subscribers and they don't care if this content is lost, ”he adds.

As for the competition with Netflix, it is not considered as a rival in the acquisition as a possible partner given its power in production. “From the point of view of distribution we have no problem including Netflix in our offer. We consider it to be a 'better' because it is creating and generating content in a voluminous way. They have a direct distribution to the subscribers, but it can fit perfectly according to third parties as we have in Movistar +. It is not Netflix against Movistar but how we both live together and it makes us better as an offer being with them. ”

The jewels of Filmin and Movistar +

Sincerly, Ripoll acknowledges that he would have loved to have Jonathan Glaser's movie starring Scarlett Johanson ‘Under the skin’ and the French series ‘The Collapse’. Martínez Roig misses the political drama of ‘The West Wing of the White House’ and the film ‘Master and Commander’. But does anyone know why the Marx Brothers are absent of all platforms? "Same as 'Casablanca'. They will be from Warner and they will have their ideas on how to market them, ”says Ripoll.

Finally, everyone recommends their jewelry. "'The Durrell' is one of Filmin's header series and I have always been surprised that with that potential I was not on an open television in Spain. Or ‘Home Ground’. ‘Suntan’ is a Greek film that had gone through Sundance-type festivals and has had an extraordinary tour on the platform, ”Ripoll lists.

"We are now releasing‘ Blinded ’, a Swedish series that has swept bank corruption in northern Europe, which is also an erotic thriller. Among the films, on February 7 we premiered "Ray and Liz" by Richard Gillingham, on February 12 comes "An Elephant Sitting Still", first and last film by Chinese director Hu Bo. And soon he will debut a line of documentaries, ”he adds.

Martínez Roig concludes: “In Movistar + we will have 'Joker' and 'Parasites' in February in PPV and in March in premium. And now we release a French series ‘The Savages’ ”.

Photos: Movistar | Filmin