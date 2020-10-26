“I await the reactions of the fans to the second season”

As we begin to know the first details on the debut episode of The Mandalorian 2, the director Bryce Dallas Howard he wanted to dedicate a post on his Instagram profile to the many fans of the Disney + show.

Find the message, which features a photo of the director along with this caption, at the bottom of the news: “I remember when a year ago nobody knew about Baby Yoda’s existence. It was the hardest secret to keep and we were all thrilled! I can’t wait for everyone to watch this new season’s episodes of The Mandalorian, there will be a lot of interesting news! Thanks to Disney +, Lucasfilm but above all to our fearless leaders, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Mark this date on your calendars, October 30th. This is the way“.

The post was enthusiastically received by all fans, receiving almost ninety thousand likes and more than 300 comments. All that remains is to wait for the October 30 to see the first installment of the series set in the Star Wars universe and focused on the journey of Mandaloriano and Baby Yoda, if you haven’t seen it yet, we point out that the latest trailer dedicated to The Mandalorian 2 is available, while in this news there are some rumors about characters from the second season.