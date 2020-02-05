I am your hitman! Woman Luna Bella ‘perrea’ without clothes during flight to Mexico City (VIDEO)

The YouTuber Luna Bella woman surprised the passengers of a flight that was destined for Mexico City, because from one moment to another he got up from his seat, He took off his blouse in front of everyone and began to ‘perrear’.

To the rhythm of the popular reggaeton song ‘I'm your hitman ’, the influencer of uninhibited personality stood in the middle of one of the aisles of the plane and began to dance with sexy steps.

The moment went viral after the own Luna Bella woman share several videos through the 'Stories' from your personal account of Instagram, where it has about 277 thousand followers.

Although nobody stopped it while it was recorded, Luna Bella woman He said that a flight surcharge asked him to stop dancing because he had already notified the pilot.

"The flying surcharge was to tell the pilot and they sent me the message that I would drop him to my riot," said the young Regiomontana.

