“I Am Who I Am”: Grammy-Nominated Singer Khalid Breaks Silence on Sexuality After Unauthorized Disclosure

In a series of candid social media posts that sent waves through the music industry, Grammy-nominated singer Khalid confirmed he’s gay, emphasizing his pride and authenticity while addressing an unauthorized disclosure of his personal life.

The 26-year-old chart-topping artist, known for hits like “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke,” took to X (formerly Twitter) on November 22, 2024, sharing his truth with his millions of followers. The announcement began with a simple rainbow flag emoji and the understated message, “There all go. Next topic, please, lol.”

The “Talk” singer’s revelation came after what he described as being “outed,” though he maintained his characteristic grace under pressure. “I got out, and the world continues to turn,” Khalid wrote. “Let’s get this straight (lmao): I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality, it isn’t nobody’s business! But I am okay with me.”

The situation reportedly unfolded when internet personality Hugo Almonte shared a photo of himself with the singer on social media, making several claims about their interactions.

The unauthorized disclosure drew immediate criticism from fans and fellow artists alike, with many condemning the disclosure of someone’s private information without consent.

Despite the circumstances, Khalid transformed what could have been a challenging moment into an empowering statement about authenticity and self-acceptance. When fans suggested he had been “in the closet,” the singer firmly responded, “I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business.”

The announcement comes at a high point in Khalid’s career. His third studio album, “Sincere,” released in August 2024, has already made its mark on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart, debuting in the top 10. The timing adds another layer of significance to what has already been a momentous year for the artist.

Looking back at his impressive career trajectory, Khalid burst onto the music scene in 2016 with his debut single, “Location,” at just 18 years old. Since then, he’s become one of music’s most successful artists, particularly in Australia, where more than 20 singles and collaborations have achieved platinum status.

His collaborations with Billie Eilish (“Lovely”) and Benny Blanco (“Eastside”) have both reached the remarkable milestone of 11-times platinum certification in Australia.

The singer’s artistry has long embraced LGBTQ+ themes and aesthetics. His contribution to the “Love, Simon” soundtrack with the song “Love Lies,” featuring Normani, and his 2022 track “Satellite,” which fans have dubbed an “LGBTQ anthem,” now takes on new meaning in light of his announcement.

Khalid’s impact on the music industry was recognized early when he won Best New Artist at the 2017 Video Music Awards, joining the ranks of legendary artists like Lady Gaga, Eminem, and Alicia Keys.

His authentic approach to this personal revelation seems poised only to strengthen his connection with fans and cement his position as a role model for young artists.

As the music world continues to process this news, Khalid’s message remains clear: his sexuality is just one part of who he is, and he’s ready to move forward with the same dedication to his craft that has defined his career thus far. “I am!” he proudly declared in response to questions about his sexuality, adding simply, “And that’s okay.”

PEOPLE has contacted Khalid’s representatives for additional comment, but the singer’s powerful social media statements speak volumes about his commitment to authenticity and self-acceptance.