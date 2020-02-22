"I am not Mom's perfect Bombón!" Ninel Conde reveals his great secret (VIDEO)

Although lately Ninel Count has been criticized by the excess botox on the lips, she continues to prove that it is a very sensual woman and with a body that more than one woman desires.

Due to the above, the conductors of Divine Net, from Unicable, questioned the “Assassin Bombón” about your routine to stay with a spectacular figure, while still being an exemplary mom

“What has to be done?… .. Organize, not that it is the Mom's perfect hottie, but you have to organize between being a mom and take care"Said Ninel.

In addition, he said that for women it is usually very difficult when you are a mom, it doesn't know “difference you should have time to leave, because it's not easy"

On the other hand, he confessed that when he has tours or leaves Mexico he usually lose diet, for that he thanks his instructor for not leaving her and motivate her to exercise, being alone gives laziness.

Ninel Conde says that being a mom and a mamacita at the same time is simpler than it seems, here I tell you how to achieve it. Divine Net by #Unicable http://bit.ly/2woeuR3 Posted by Unicable on Monday, December 2, 2019

You may be interested: Now it's Luisito! The youtuber sends flirty messages to his ex La Chule

With information from Unicable