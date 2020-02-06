“I am not from anyone, I have no owner”: Camila Sodi hits with red fitted dress in Ruby character

The remake of Ruby It is about to be released, and more and more images are spreading to advance the melodrama starring Camila Sodi.

In social networks the photo of the Thalia's niece Interpreting Ruby, So it appears with the red fitted dress that characterizes it, as well as the carmine lips.

As it was expected, Camila Sodi received dozens of compliments, however, there are those who do not stop comparing it with Barbara Mori, who gave life to the character in 2004.

Ruby it is the third production of Dream Factory what TV intends to adapt, for the time being: "The curse", "Colorina", "The rich also cry", "Wild rose", "Crown of tears", "Quinceañera", "The privilege of love" and "Wild heart "

Camila Sodi He will share credits with José Ron, Rodrigo Guirao, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Mayrín Villanueva, Tania Lizardo and Lisardo Guarinos.