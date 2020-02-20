“I am not a feminist because women have made me suffer”: Mariana Rodríguez Cantú

Mariana Rodríguez Cantú again gave what to talk about and this time for her opinion on feminism.

Senator Samuel Garcia's fiancé, a member of the Citizen Movement party and who has served as a local deputy in the Nuevo León State Congress, said she cannot be called a feminist. He explained why:

If someone has made me suffer and fight throughout my life, they have been women and, well, I'm not very feminist in that aspect. ”

However, Rodríguez Cantú said he is against feminicides and demanded that the full weight of the law be dropped for those who violate women:

"Femicide is a serious issue and cannot continue. I am against femicide, I feel it is a matter that must be legislated and stopped."

Senator García and Mariana got engaged on May 29 of this year at 10:00 p.m. in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

They set the date to arrive at the altar on May 16, 2020 and exclusively for Who they said they will get married in Fundidora Park, on the Lewis Ship.

